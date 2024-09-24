California REALTORS® commend passage of C.A.R.-sponsored AB 2992 (Nguyen)

News provided by

CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.)

Sep 24, 2024, 18:35 ET

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.) today issued the following statement on the passage of C.A.R.-sponsored bill AB 2992 (Nguyen):

"The California Association of REALTORS® applauds Gov. Newsom for signing C.A.R.-sponsored bill AB 2992 (Nguyen) into law as part of a package of bills that will strengthen protections for California consumers," said C.A.R. President Melanie Barker, a Yosemite REALTOR®. "By mandating buyer broker representation agreements, consumers will have more choice and more clarity about the services they are getting from the REALTOR® they choose to help them through a complex transaction.

We commend Assemblymember Nguyen for her commitment to safeguarding consumers and upholding the integrity of our industry." 

Leading the way... ® in California real estate for nearly 120 years, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (www.car.org) is one of the largest state trade organizations in the United States, with nearly 200,000 members dedicated to the advancement of professionalism in real estate. C.A.R. is headquartered in Los Angeles.

SOURCE CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.)

