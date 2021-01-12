California REALTORS® highly encouraged by Gov. Newsom's 2021 state budget proposal

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.) President Dave Walsh issued the following statement in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom's 2021 state budget proposal:

"As champions for homeownership and housing affordability for all Californians, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® and its membership of more than 200,000 real estate professionals are highly encouraged by Gov. Gavin Newsom's 2021 budget proposal.

"The proposal prioritizes investments in two significant areas: fair housing and housing production. The proposed budget includes $2 million for the Department of Fair Employment and Housing, the state's civil rights agency, to conduct outreach education campaigns, housing surveys and prosecute violations of anti-housing discrimination laws. This investment puts our state one step closer to a more equitable housing market for all Californians.

For housing production, the governor's proposed Housing Accountability Unit would bring much needed enforcement of state housing laws at the local level. Too often, state housing laws are bypassed by local governments – and the result is the severe housing shortage we see today across our state. This unit will provide the accountability and technical assistance that has sorely been missing and ensure new housing projects can progress in areas that desperately need new homes."

"REALTORS® look forward to working with the governor and the legislature on advancing this budget proposal and other policies to ease California's housing affordability crisis and begin to make our housing laws more equitable for all Californians."

Leading the way…® in California real estate for more than 110 years, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (www.car.org) is one of the largest state trade organizations in the United States with more than 200,000 members dedicated to the advancement of professionalism in real estate. C.A.R. is headquartered in Los Angeles.

SOURCE CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.)