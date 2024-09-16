California's premier real estate trade show, REimagine! Conference & Expo, opens next week in Long Beach

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of CALIFORNIA REALTORS® will gather next week for the state's premier real estate trade show at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach Calif. REimagine! Conference & Expo, running Sept. 24-26, offers California REALTORS® three full days of valuable and insightful seminars, learning experiences, networking opportunities and to connect with more than 250 exhibitors showcasing their products and services. Conference sessions will cover essential information on new business practices and the new opportunities these changes present. REALTORS® can attend sessions to learn how to plug AI into their business, and get the latest in social media and the industry's hottest trends. Highlights of REimagine! 2024 include:

Tuesday, Sept. 24 – Pre-conference Day (Paid Day)

Tech Tuesday

Join tech experts to stay on top of the latest tech trends and learn all about AI including prompt writing, AI content tools, strategies to accelerate business growth, and get hands-on, in-depth workshops packed with actionable takeaways and more. (9 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Broker Conference: Build. Change. Grow.

Industry Leaders from around the state will delve into defining their unique value proposition, discover new strategies and gain innovative insights from industry leaders to transform and elevate their brokerages for success. (9 a.m.-4 p.m.)

C.A.R. Disclosure Form

Review crucial disclosure requirements commonly seen in residential one- to four-unit transactions and understand the reasons behind the forms, when disclosures must be made and possible exemptions. (9 a.m.-noon)

C.A.R. Residential Purchase Agreement

The California Residential Purchase Agreement (RPA) is the cornerstone of every successful real estate transaction in the state. C.A.R. attorneys will present the essential concepts, principles and facts about the RPA. REALTORS® will get detailed, step-by-step instruction on how to properly use the RPA to better serve their clients and protect themselves. (1 p.m.-5 p.m.)

YPN Ignite

This half-day pre-conference track, will spark leadership potential, business growth and personal development. Get actionable insights on navigating shifting markets, expanding business and mastering work/life harmony from C.A.R.'s Rising Star Award honorees, and elevate your business skills. (1 p.m.-4:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, Sept. 25 – REimagine! Day 1



2025 C.A.R. Housing Market Forecast Keynote Lunch (Paid event)

C.A.R. Chief Economist Jordan Levine will share crucial data and valuable insights on today's pressing housing issues in his 2025 Housing Market Forecast. Also, C.A.R.'s inaugural Champions of Homes Impact Awards will be presented to three California REALTORS® who made a significant impact on their communities through their volunteer efforts. (noon-1:30 p.m.)

Fireside Chat with C.A.R. CEO Phil Hawkins and C.A.R. President Melanie Barker

Meet the new C.A.R. CEO Phil Hawkins as he sits down with C.A.R. President Melanie Barker for a can't-miss conversation! (1:45 p.m.-2:15 p.m.)

CEO to CEO Chat: C-Suite Conversation with CoStar Group's Andy Florance and C.A.R.'s Phil Hawkins

C.A.R. CEO Phil Hawkins sits down with visionary founder and CoStar Group CEO Andy Florance to discuss crucial topics confronting the real estate industry and what it means for agents ― from new business practice changes to AI and new disruptors coming to the industry. Hear Andy's thoughts on where the industry is headed, how Homes.com has become one of the leading real estate portals, his thoughts on how agents and brokerages can transform and thrive in turbulent times and much more in this impactful conversation. (2:30 p.m.-3:15 p.m.)

CCRE Presents-Securing California's Insurance Market: The Path Forward

As California grapples with an escalating homeowners insurance crisis, this panel discussion ― moderated by C.A.R. President Melanie Barker ― focuses on the critical steps needed to stabilize the market. Industry experts explore innovative solutions, policy changes, and strategies, offering a thorough examination of the current landscape and the efforts underway to ensure that California's homeowners secure reliable insurance coverage amidst growing challenges. (3:35 p.m.-4:20 p.m.)

Exhibit Hall Grand Opening

REimagine! will kick off the Exhibit Hall opening at 9 a.m.- 5 p.m., giving attendees an opportunity to discover the latest products and innovations and connect face-to-face with hundreds of vendors in major product categories including technology, apps, marketing and finance. Back this year are dedicated "Expo only" hours (Sept. 25, 9 a.m.-9:30 a.m. and 11:20 a.m.-1:45 p.m. and Sept. 26, 9 a.m.-9:30 a.m. and noon-1:30 p.m.), when no other conference events will be concurrently held, giving attendees ample time to explore the Exhibit Hall.

Thursday, Sept. 26 – REimagine! Day 2

Creating a Culture of Innovation with Former Trader Joe's President Doug Rauch

How did Trader Joe's, a company that started as a 7/11 knockoff, become the hottest retailer in America? Through his experience at the popular grocer, Doug Rauch, former president of Trader Joe's, learned to be a master of innovation. Rauch will share how to create a self-sustaining culture of innovation that embraces failure and constantly pushes the envelope forward. (9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.)

The Powerful Women Leading Multicultural Real Estate

Discover the transformative influence of women at the helm of multicultural real estate organizations. This session will showcase the dynamic women of several prominent real estate trade groups who are not only reshaping the real estate landscape but also driving diversity and inclusion within the industry. (10:10 a.m.-10:40 a.m.)

The Intersection of AI and Real Estate

AI in real estate is here to stay and in the rapidly evolving real estate landscape, it's crucial not to let its transformative opportunities pass you by. Let's discuss agentic AI and how AI assistant experiences can enhance your business workflow and accelerate growth. (10:50 a.m.-11:20 a.m.)

Looking Ahead at 2025 with Top Econ Experts

Industry expert economists ― Ralph McLaughlin, senior economist at Realtor.com, and Jordan Levine, C.A.R. chief economist ― break down what's happening in the market right now, discuss how economic indicators are influencing the housing landscape, and share their predictions for what's ahead for 2025. (2:10 p.m.-2:40 p.m.)

Exhibit Hall - The Exhibit Hall continues from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., including dedicated "Expo only" hours (9 a.m.-9:30 a.m. and noon-1:30 p.m.).

Real estate professionals who would like to attend can register here. For more information, visit reimagineexpo.org.

Leading the way...® in real estate news and information for nearly 120 years, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (www.car.org) is one of the largest state trade organizations in the United States, with nearly 200,000 members dedicated to the advancement of professionalism in real estate. C.A.R. is headquartered in Los Angeles.

