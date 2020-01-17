California REALTORS® statement on SB 50

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.) today issued the following statement on Senate Bill 50 after it was moved to the Senate Rules Committee:

"The California Association of REALTORS® thanks Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins for her outstanding leadership and her commitment to continuing the conversation on SB 50. As proud co-sponsors of SB 50, we firmly believe that it continues to represent the most significant effort to address California's housing affordability crisis," C.A.R. President Jeanne Radsick said.

"California lawmakers have the opportunity to make 2020 the year of housing supply and we're encouraged by the Legislature's focus on this in the first few weeks of the year. We know that increasing the housing supply is the best long-term solution to making the dream of homeownership a reality for millions more Californians.

"We look forward to working with the governor, the pro tem and other lawmakers in the coming weeks to get SB 50 across the finish line."

Leading the way... ® in California real estate for more than 110 years, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (www.car.org) is one of the largest state trade organizations in the United States, with more than 200,000 members dedicated to the advancement of professionalism in real estate. C.A.R. is headquartered in Los Angeles.

SOURCE CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.)

