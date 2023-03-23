California REALTORS® urge Gov. Newsom to fully fund California Dream for All down payment assistance program

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.) today issued the following statement in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom's State of the State letter to the Legislature:

"In the governor's letter yesterday to the Legislature on the State of the State, it's disappointing that there was no mention about the affordability and availability challenges faced by working Californians trying to buy a home. Homeownership remains the best way for working people to attain economic and housing security, and generational wealth. The challenges of owning a home are the primary drivers of working people leaving the state, as well as the businesses that employ them," said C.A.R. President Jennifer Branchini, a Bay Area REALTOR®.

"As we look forward to the future of our state, it's critical to support policies that create pathways to homeownership. We urge the governor and state legislature to give working Californians a leg up by fully funding the California Dream for All, enacted last year, which creates an innovative down payment assistance program for working Californians."

Leading the way...® in California real estate for more than 115 years, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (www.car.org) is one of the largest state trade organizations in the United States, with more than 200,000 members dedicated to the advancement of professionalism in real estate. C.A.R. is headquartered in Los Angeles.

SOURCE CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.)