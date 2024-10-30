California Regional MLS and Bright MLS Reach Agreement to Provide Reciprocal Listing Data Access for Each Other's Matrix MLS Systems

The California- and Mid-Atlantic-based MLSs, the two largest in the country, represent more than 242,000 active listings combined

CHINO HILLS, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- California Regional MLS (CRMLS), the nation's most recognized multiple listing service, has teamed up with Bright MLS, the largest MLS on the east coast, to offer their users reciprocal data access (aka "guest access") to each other's listings. CRMLS currently has 127,000+ active listings while Bright MLS has 115,000+.

As more Americans move across state lines, it benefits MLSs and their Associations to have ready access to market information outside of their home territories. Whether a client is based in California and looking to move east, or vice versa, the reciprocal data access will provide both buyer and listing agents greater opportunities to represent a larger clientele with more diverse demands.

This connection exhibits the value of cooperation within the MLS, enhancing market exposure and encouraging transparency by promoting access to more data.

"We've had a long-standing relationship with Bright MLS, collaborating on several joint ventures like Nestfully and REdistribute, and this is a great step towards even further collaboration," said CRMLS CEO Art Carter. "As part of our vision for increased national sharing of data, we're excited to see how an MLS as data-rich as Bright MLS can help our users do bigger and better business and vice versa."

"We are continuously looking for ways to support our subscribers by enhancing their access to crucial real estate markets. The collaboration with CRMLS represents an important step in helping our members stay competitive and thrive in an interconnected industry," said Bright MLS President and CEO Brian Donnellan.

The reciprocal data access is available as of today through Matrix, and users do not require separate credentials.

