California Regional MLS (CRMLS) Now Offers Voice-Controlled Search Product Finding Homes From Lundy, Inc.

CRMLS now offers Finding Homes - an AI-powered speech recognition software for the property search of the future

CHINO HILLS, Calif., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- California Regional MLS (CRMLS), the nation's largest and most recognized multiple listing service, is now offering Finding Homes powered by AI accessibility software developer Lundy, Inc. to its more than 110,000 users via its Marketplace. Finding Homes can be accessed through any Alexa device or the Alexa app.

Finding Homes uses the most comprehensive commercially available Large Language Model along with Alexa-enabled devices to assist the visually impaired search efficiently and effectively for property listings. By incorporating 98 RESO-standardized fields to conduct searches, it can help turn scenario-specific, spoken requests into accurate search results so agents and clients don't have to navigate datapoints and keywords on screens. With it, agents can offer more accessible services tailored to clients who need reliable search information. To use the skill, you simply have to say, "Alexa, start Finding Homes" and the platform will take care of the rest.

"We're always in the business of helping our users service their clients in the best ways possible, and Finding Homes is a great step towards universal accessibility," said CRMLS CEO Art Carter. "It's an exciting use of AI that, we think, can not only help the visually impaired, but also assist any clients who prefer to search with speech rather than conducting and navigating data points on a screen."

"I commend California Regional MLS for unlocking a vast portion of California's real estate market and making it accessible through our Alexa skill, 'Finding Homes,'" said Justin Lundy, CEO of Lundy, Inc. "Consumers everywhere, with and without disabilities, are turning to voice as the preferred interface, and this will put CRMLS ahead of the wave."

About California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS)

California Regional MLS is the nation's largest and most recognized subscriber-based MLS, dedicated to servicing more than 100,000 real estate professionals from dozens of Associations, Boards, and MLS organizations. CRMLS is the industry powerhouse and thrives on providing the most relevant products and services to its subscribers. For more information on CRMLS, visit CRMLS.org.

Media Contact:

Art Carter, [email protected]

SOURCE California Regional MLS