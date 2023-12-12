California Regional MLS Now Offers Concierge Services with LiveEasy

LiveEasy Agent Concierge is the comprehensive concierge service for new homeowners, and it's now available to all CRMLS users at no cost.

CHINO HILLS, Calif., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- California Regional MLS (CRMLS), the largest and most recognized MLS in the country, now provides users with a moving and household management concierge service led by real, live human beings through LiveEasy. With LiveEasy, agents can brand these services to themselves, ensuring further client relations and more complete assistance with real estate transactions.

CRMLS users can offer their clients a host of household management services, including utilities, move-in/move-out services, and installations, all at special discounts only available through LiveEasy. In addition, LiveEasy is a white label service, so real estate agents can brand messaging and assistance to their clients with their own name and business, encouraging a longer lasting agent-client relationship.

"Even though agents focus on the nuts and bolts of signing deals, their clients are usually most concerned about how much hassle it'll be when it is time to move," said Art Carter, CEO of CRMLS. "By offering our users LiveEasy we are adding incentive for clients to work with them, as a good agent not only helps secure their client a great deal on a property, but also guides them through the stresses of relocation and property management."

"We're excited about our agreement with CRMLS, the nation's largest subscriber-based multiple listing service. LiveEasy's mission is to enhance the daily lives of individuals at any stage in their home journey, whether they're renting or own a home. Our focus is on delivering valuable solutions to help minimize expenses and ensure an enjoyable home journey every day, extending well beyond moving day. This collaboration with CRMLS enables us to empower agents to consistently add value in the lives of everyone they know, representing a significant stride in our commitment to making everyday living more manageable," shared Venkatesh Ganapathy, CEO of LiveEasy.

LiveEasy is a core CRMLS product that will be available to users at no cost.

About CRMLS

California Regional MLS is the nation's largest and most recognized subscriber-based MLS, dedicated to servicing more than 110,000 real estate professionals from dozens of Associations, Boards, and MLS organizations. CRMLS is the industry powerhouse and thrives on providing the most relevant products and services to its subscribers. For more information on CRMLS, visit CRMLS.org.

About LiveEasy

LiveEasy is the country's first full-service home management concierge platform designed to help the 190 million+ homeowners and renters in the U.S. with all their moving and home management needs. LiveEasy makes it easy to access service providers, savings, a dedicated concierge, and more. For partners, LiveEasy is a white-labeled, turnkey solution that enables businesses to customize and brand the platform, so they can offer a true end-to-end home management solution to their clients and develop a lifetime connection with them. Today, LiveEasy partners with a range of businesses including mortgage, insurance, rental, home services, and the largest real estate brokerages in the country representing more than 150,000 agents. For more information about LiveEasy, visit LiveEasy.com.

Media Contact:
Art Carter, CRMLS CEO
[email protected]

SOURCE California Regional MLS

