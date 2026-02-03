California Regional MLS Offers Tuesday, a New App That Turns the MLS into a Social Feed

CHINO HILLS, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- California Regional MLS (CRMLS), the most recognized multiple listing service in the nation, has entered a new agreement to offer Tuesday, the MLS app that helps connect agents and properties, at no additional cost via the CRMLS Marketplace.

Tuesday is an MLS app that brings the best aspects of social media apps to the MLS on mobile. On the Tuesday app, CRMLS users can scroll a feed of market activity, find and follow other agents, and share listings with their clients. Overall, Tuesday will empower agents to more successfully navigate the MLS and find the most relevant properties.

"Learning a whole new way of doing things just to use one app is always a pressure point for adoption, but Tuesday is an MLS app that's user-friendly and feels easy to pick up," said CRMLS CEO Art Carter. "The feeds, profiles, and overall user experience on Tuesday will feel right at home for anyone who's used social media, which means our brokerage community can get to work fast and deliver thorough results to their clients."

"Tuesday will be the first thing CRMLS agents reach for in the morning," said Coleton Boyer, co-founder and CEO of Tuesday. "We're thrilled to have CRMLS data powering the app. Agents can scroll their personal hot sheet, share listings with clients, and stay ahead of the market and their competition, without the friction of legacy MLS tools."

As of today, CRMLS users can download the app for iOS devices.

About California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS)

California Regional MLS is the nation's most recognized subscriber-based MLS, dedicated to servicing real estate professionals from dozens of Associations, Boards, and MLS organizations. CRMLS is the industry powerhouse and thrives on providing the most relevant products and services to its users. For more information on CRMLS, visit go.crmls.org.

About Tuesday

Tuesday is the MLS app agents want to use, every day. Designed to feel like the social apps agents know and love, Tuesday transforms the MLS experience into a scrollable feed of market activity. Agents can scroll, search, and share listings with clients in seconds, and follow other agents to stay connected. Tuesday is free for agents and available through MLS partnerships. The company was founded by an experienced team with deep roots in real estate technology, including past work on Cloud CMA. For more information, visit ontuesday.com.

Media Contact: Art Carter, [email protected]

SOURCE California Regional MLS