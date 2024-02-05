California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS) Now Offers Home Repair Estimate Tool TheQwikFix

California Regional MLS

05 Feb, 2024, 12:00 ET

CRMLS users now have access at a discounted rate to TheQwikFix's services which turn inspection reports into contractor quotes.

CHINO HILLS, Calif., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- California Regional MLS (CRMLS), the largest and most recognized MLS in the country, now offers TheQwikFix, a service that allows agents to upload property reports and then receive detailed and competitively priced repair quotes from local, licensed contractors who are available to complete the job before or shortly after closing. TheQwikFix will be available at a discounted rate in the CRMLS Marketplace. 

To combat the time sunk into sourcing and booking multiple contractors to provide estimates on home repairs, TheQwikFix will offer CRMLS users its proprietary knowledge to create accurate quotes for property repair costs out of the data provided by an inspection report. Agents can customize the quote before sharing with their client, who then has the option to easily approve the quote for repairs. TheQwikFix can then begin sourcing contractors from within its pre-approved network and handle the booking and payment of the repairs. 

"We're excited to see how well TheQwikFix can remedy the common pain points shared by so many of our users when it comes to handling property repairs," said Art Carter, CRMLS CEO. "The repair and renovation process can wholly derail the momentum of an agent, and we want all of our users to be equipped for success without any slowdowns. TheQwikFix promises to be a great way to keep our agents doing business without spending hours or days trying to get their properties in shape."

With TheQwikFix's ability to efficiently translate extensive, detail-filled reports into actual dollar amounts, CRMLS users will be able to quickly move through the renovation process with a clearer conception of the budget for their clients. 

"We're thrilled to embark on this opportunity with CRMLS so agents throughout all of California will have easy access to our platform that will save them time, energy, and the hassle of coordinating home repair estimates," said Jeremy Henley, Founder and CEO of TheQwikFix.

TheQwikFix will be available in CRMLS's Marketplace, where agents can purchase its services at a discount unique to CRMLS users. 

About California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS)

California Regional MLS is the nation's largest and most recognized subscriber-based MLS, dedicated to servicing more than 110,000 real estate professionals from 41 Associations, Boards, and MLS organizations. CRMLS is the industry powerhouse and thrives on providing the most relevant products and services to its subscribers. For more information on CRMLS, visit go.CRMLS.org

About TheQwikFix

TheQwikFix is revolutionizing the future of home repairs by turning any home inspection report into a repair quote in 24 hours or less while supplying a network of licensed contractors available to complete repairs at the price we quote. It's as easy as ordering an Uber. Long gone are the days of reaching out to multiple contractors for estimates after receiving a home inspection report. TheQwikFix delivers an itemized, customizable repair quote within one day to impress clients, enter negotiations from a position of strength, and take the hassle out of home repairs. It's easier than ever for clients to hire contractors directly with the click of a button through TheQwikFix's platform. Learn more at TheQwikFix.com.

Media Contact:
Art Carter - [email protected] 

