California Republican Party Endorses Hollywood Talent Manager, Lawyer, and Film Producer, Larry Thompson, In His Run For U.S. Congress In California's 32nd District

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Republican Party (CAGOP) voted unanimously this weekend to endorse Hollywood talent manager, lawyer, and film producer, Larry Thompson, in his 2024 run for U.S. Congress in California's 32nd District. The very valuable CAGOP endorsement came after the Los Angeles County Republican Party (LAGOP) endorsed Thompson and recommended the endorsement to the state party due to Thompson having received a two-thirds (2/3) majority vote at its LAGOP Endorsement Meeting on December 4, 2023.

California Republican Party Endorses Larry Thompson For U.S. Congress

So, what is it about Thompson, a self-proclaimed "Moderate Republican," that is giving such new hope and excitement to the California GOP?

www.LarryThompsonForCongress.com

"I am running for Congress," says Thompson, "to awaken, organize, and lead the silenced and canceled, conservative Republican and Democratic voters. No longer should they feel alone, defeated, and scared. I offer them an opportunity to regain their courage, stand up, and join me and those who share their values and vision of our country. I want everyone to stop, think, and simply use Common Sense with Common Civility to find Common Ground to solve our Common Issues . Let's start a fresh, bipartisan conversation to finally end the fighting, regain our 'sanity,' and get something done. I'm the 'Sanity Man.'"

Even with such lofty ideals, Thompson's election won't be easy as his main Democratic opponent is 14-term incumbent, Brad Sherman, who is serving his first term in CA 32 simply because of redistricting. California's 32nd district takes in Bel-Air, Bell Canyon, Beverly Glen, Brentwood, Canoga Park, Chatsworth, Encino, Malibu, North Hills, Northridge, Pacific Palisades, Reseda, Sherman Oaks, Studio City, Tarzana, Topanga, West Hills, Winnetka, and Woodland Hills.

When asked about his chances in the race, Thompson quips, "Oh, I will definitely beat Mr. Sleeping-At-The-Wheel, Brad Sherman. I'm just glad Taylor Swift isn't running." On Bidenomics, he added that he agrees with TV Personality, Greg Gutfeld, that "the $100 bill has become the new $20 bill."

"Seriously," he added, "the polarized political positions in our nation have become dangerous in many ways, and, with all that is going on in this world today, there is much disenchantment, disappointment, frustration, and even fear with many Democrat and Republican voters. As a new Moderate Republican, I intend to bridge this gap of uncertainty and offer a fresh option of ideas to the Republican and long-standing Democrat voters.

"Our citizens must deal with open borders, closed minds, sky-high taxes, and low confidence in government … not to mention potholes on Ventura Boulevard, Topanga Canyon Boulevard, and the Pacific Coast Highway."

"I have been a 'Representative' of Hollywood Talent for over 50 years," said Thompson. "And I have spent a career as either a lawyer or a personal manager listening, caring, nurturing, planning, and negotiating, to enhance their personas and lives. I now want to be a 'Representative' of the people, especially those who live in our California 32nd District."

As a long-time, active Republican, Thompson was a Republican Eagle in 1981, '82, and '83, which required a donation to the Republican National Committee of a minimum of $10,000 per year.

He was the recipient of the Republican Presidential Taskforce's Medal of Merit Presented by President Ronald Reagan in 1981 and was the personal Talent Manager for President Ronald Reagan's daughter, Patti Davis from 1982 to 1986.

He co-wrote speeches and prepared President Gerald Ford personally for his Republican National Convention address in 1976 and employed President Gerald Ford's Daughter, Susan Ford, to costar on the Jim Nabor's Show, which Thompson produced all 75 episodes in 1978.

Thompson was the California Campaign Co-Chairman for Senator Bob Dole's Presidential Campaign in 1996.

He ran for US Congress CA37 as an Independent in 2020. Karen Bass, the current mayor of Los Angeles, won.

About Larry Thompson

Thompson is an acclaimed Hollywood talent manager and veteran film producer, lawyer, book packager, author, Broadway Producer, and motivational speaker, and is also founder and President of the Larry A. Thompson Organization , a next-generation, Los Angeles based Talent Management, Motion Picture, Television, and New Media Production Studio.

Thompson and his team of managers have guided the careers of over 200 Stars, and Thompson himself has produced 21 Movies for Television, 5 Motion Pictures, 2 Television Series, 12 Television Specials, and various Series Pilots. He is also the author of the Best-Selling self-help book Shine: A Powerful 4-Step Plan For Becoming A Star In Anything You Do .

Thompson has received the Industry's prestigious Vision Award and his productions have won 2 Accolade Awards, 2 Imagen Awards, The Epiphany Prize, The Wilbur Award, The Christopher Award, and have received Nominations for 10 Emmys, 6 Imagen Awards, 2 Prism Awards, the Humanitas Prize, and a Golden Globe.

He serves on the Advisory Boards of The Delta Blues Museum, Paulist Productions, and Good News Communications. He is a Founding Member Enthusiast of the Museum of The Bible in Washington, D.C. and a Charter Member of the United States Capitol Historical Society. He is perennially listed in Who's Who In America and Who's Who In The World, and on August 1, 2018, Thompson was awarded the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who's Who.

The National Conference of Personal Managers inducted Thompson into the Personal Managers Hall of Fame on May 12, 2016. Thompson was also honored on September 19, 2013, by the Talent Managers Association with the prestigious Seymour Heller Award for Lifetime Achievement in Talent Management. These two entertainment industry awards are the highest honors a personal manager can receive for representing talent.

Thompson was Knighted in Rome, Italy on May 20, 2017. Grand Prior, Prince Lorenzo de' Medici, sponsored Thompson, who is an American of Italian Heritage, into the prestigious Order of Saint Martin of Mount of the Beatitudes as a "Patron of the Arts and Protector of the Most Needy."

Thompson was born, raised, and educated in Mississippi. After finishing law school at the University of Mississippi in 1968, he drove three days to the corner of Hollywood and Vine to start his dream career in show business. Also, from 1968 to 1974, Thompson served in the United States Army Reserve's Judge Advocate General Corp, mostly in Torrance, California.

Thompson lives in Los Angeles with his wife, Kelly, and their daughter, Taylor, and son, Trevor.

About the Election

The Primary Election will be on March 5, 2024. The two candidates that receive the most votes in the Primary Election will advance to the General Election, which will be on November 5, 2024. California Elections have the Top-Two Candidates Open Election System, which means all registered voters, regardless of political affiliation, may vote for any candidate, regardless of political affiliation.

Paid for by Larry Thompson for Congress.

For further information or to schedule an interview with Mr. Thompson, contact:

Robert G. Endara II

Larry Thompson For Congress

12021 Wilshire Blvd.

Suite 614

Los Angeles, CA 90025

(310) 288-0700

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: www.LarryThompsonForCongress.com

Please click the following link to download the high-res version of this photo:

Courtesy of Larry Thompson For Congress

https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/XP4E3cGjH1

SOURCE Larry Thompson For Congress