California School of Forensic Studies Launches Institute, Advanced Practice Certificates

SAN DIEGO, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The California School of Forensic Studies (CSFS) at Alliant International University has launched the California Institute for the Advancement of Forensic Behavioral Science, Public Safety, and Justice. The institute is dedicated to providing law enforcement, security professionals, mental and allied health professionals, and other first responders with practical forensic education and training.

The Institute's Advanced Practice Certificates, all offered online, cover diverse subject areas while sharing one single objective: to prepare participants to effectively prevent and manage conflict and violence.

"The doubling of active shooter incidents, three consecutive years of violent crime increases, a 30-year high in the rate of suicides, and a quadrupling of the number of natural disasters over the last half century all illustrate the critical need for individuals with the passion and training to address the complex challenges we face today. Through the Institute, CSFS has the honor and privilege of offering another vehicle for providing education and training to passionate individuals who know that what we are experiencing now is not the world we need to live in tomorrow, and that we truly can do better," said Dr. Diana Concannon, Dean of the California School of Forensic Studies.

As a division of CSFS, the Institute is an official corporate sponsor of the International Law Enforcement Educators and Trainers Association (ILEETA). Many of the Advanced Practice Certificates are also eligible for Continuing Education credit through the American Psychological Association (APA). All are offered online by faculty experts who practice in their respective fields and bring their experience into the virtual classroom to transform theory into practice.

The Advanced Practice Certificates being offered are:

Conflict Resolution and Peace Studies

Forensic Linguistics

Forensic Victimology

Fundamentals of Correctional Psychology

Fundamentals of Correctional Psychology with Assessment

Fundamentals of Military and Veterans Psychology

Fundamentals of Police Psychology

Police Psychology for Licensed Practitioners

TeleMental Health

The Following Advanced Practice Certificates will be offered as of September 2019:

Disaster Response and Emergency Management

E-Learning Instructional Design

Firefighter Behavioral Health

Forensic Psychology

Peer Counseling

Practical Situational Awareness

RESPOND Law Enforcement-Mental Health Response Team

CSFS has also announced two new degree programs. Cohorts will begin in the fall for the Master of Science in Forensic Behavioral Science and the Master of Science in Forensic Leadership and Administration, both offered online, each with two, two-day residencies.

About Alliant University

Alliant is a private university accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) which offers programs in psychology, education, business management, forensic studies, and law.

Alliant's mission is to prepare students for professional careers of service and leadership, and to promote the discovery and application of knowledge to improve the lives of people in diverse cultures and communities around the world.

Alliant's vision: An Inclusive World Empowered by Alliant Alumni.

More information is available at www.alliant.edu .

