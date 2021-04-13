California Science Center Announces World Premiere of "PERNiCiEM: The Endangered Species Connection" Debuts Earth Day, Thursday, April 22, 2021

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Science Center announced today the world premiere of "PERNiCiEM: The Endangered Species Connection," set to debut on Earth Day, Thursday, April 22, 2021. This remarkable collection will expand "THE ART OF THE BRICK," currently on display, and is included with an exhibition ticket. "PERNiCiEM," Latin for "extinction," is a dramatic three-dimensional exhibition of some of the world's most endangered species, created by "THE ART OF THE BRICK" LEGO® artist Nathan Sawaya and photographer Dean West. The exhibition features 13 large-scale sculptures - created from LEGO bricks - of endangered animals, including the humpback whale, polar bear and lowland gorilla, each presented with a cinematic image of their natural environment.

"PERNiCiEM" access and timed entry reservations are included with "THE ART OF THE BRICK" ticket purchase, available at www.californiasciencecenter.org/visit. Properly fitting face coverings continue to be mandatory for all California Science Center guests, ages two and above, reflecting the guidance of state and local health agencies.

In "PERNiCiEM," their second collaboration, the two artists turn their eyes toward the environment and some of the world's most endangered species. President and CEO Jeffrey Rudolph notes, "Guests will discover the artists' simple but powerful message that if we do not act collectively to conserve the planet and its rich biodiversity, we may be left with having to create an artificial reality -- one detached from the beauty, diversity and majesty of the natural world. Ultimately, the survival and well-being of endangered species is tied to the survival and well-being of our own!"

Sawaya's sculptures are seamlessly rendered into West's photography, incorporating indigenous flora and fauna, and emulating a form of augmented reality that references the increasing digitization of our world. Shot on location in multiple remote global regions and covering five main habitats including oceans, forests, deserts, grasslands and the arctic, the pixelated images force the viewer to consider the past, present and future of our landscape. The effects of climate change, declining sea ice, deforestation, polluted waterways and the illegal wildlife trade, have decimated the numbers of species across the globe pushing many to the brink of extinction. This collaboration forces the viewer to consider their own connection with nature, the environment and conditions which imperil the future of these animals and their natural habitats.

About Dean West

A wide range of environments and character types are explored in the works of American based Dean West. The Australian-born (1983) artist who studied at the Queensland College of Art, is best known for his intricate and highly staged photographs that take everyday occurrences beyond the realm of natural reality. West's style is an unusual but utterly compelling method for constructing a photograph. The results are strangely cinematic - like day-to-day situations that have had the animation sucked out of them; oneiric, fantastical set-up that echo with old school Americana. For more information go to – www.deanwest.com

About Nathan Sawaya

Nathan Sawaya is an award-winning artist who creates awe-inspiring works of art out of some of the most unlikely things. His global touring exhibitions, "THE ART OF THE BRICK", feature large-scale sculptures using only LEGO bricks to be exact. Previously a NYC corporate lawyer, Sawaya is the first person to ever take LEGO into the art world and is the author of two best-selling books. His unique exhibition is the first of its kind to focus exclusively on LEGO as an art medium and has broken attendance records around the globe. The creations, constructed from countless individual LEGO pieces, were built from standard bricks beginning as early as 2002. For more information go to - www.brickartist.com

About the California Science Center

The California Science Center is a dynamic destination where families, adults and children can explore the wonders of science through interactive exhibits, live demonstrations, innovative programs and awe- inspiring films.

Media contact: Shell Amega

[email protected]

SOURCE California Science Center Foundation