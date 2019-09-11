California Science Center Commemorates National Preparedness Month September 2019

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- September is National Preparedness Month and the California Science Center commemorated it with a September 5, 2019 press conference highlighting how to keep pets and people safe during and after earthquakes and fires.

The program launched with an earthquake rescue demo by the Los Angeles City Fire Department's canine team and was followed with remarks by: the President of the California Science Center Jeff Rudolph; President of spcaLA Madeline Bernstein; Outreach Director, Southern California Earthquake Center at USC Services Mark Benthien; and Commander K. Knipscheer Cox, and Armando Navarrete of Los Angeles Animal Services. A six-foot mascot "Rocket the Safety Dog" was on-hand to encourage young people to prepare as well.

As part of the commemoration, the Science Center's Education Dept. conducted hands-on activities and the Dogs! A Science Tail exhibition debuted an exhibit panel on emergency preparedness advice for pets. Guests also viewed the Superpower Dogs IMAX film, which features canine earthquake rescue efforts.

Regarding the event and new exhibit panel, Rudolph notes, "We are using this National Preparedness Month opportunity to urge everyone to consider all of their family members, including their pets, when preparing for earthquakes, fires and other disasters. It's important to care for those with whom we have a special bond. In our Dogs! A Science Tail exhibit we show how the bond between dogs and humans actually goes back thousands of years. For those who have dogs, cats, horses and other animals, all can be cared for with a little planning and the time to do it is now."

The Science Center's website now lists additional resources for pet preparedness planning at https://californiasciencecenter.org/exhibits/dogs-a-science-tail/pet-preparedness

About the California Science Center

The California Science Center is a dynamic destination where families, adults and children can explore the wonders of science through interactive exhibits, live demonstrations, innovative programs and awe-inspiring films. Its mission is as follows: "We aspire to stimulate curiosity and inspire science learning in everyone by creating fun, memorable experiences, because we value science as an indispensable tool for understanding our world, accessibility and inclusiveness, and enriching people's lives."

The California Science Center and IMAX Theater are located in historic Exposition Park just west of the Harbor (110) Freeway at 700 Exposition Park Drive. The Science Center is open daily from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 pm. Both the Science Center and IMAX Theater are wheelchair accessible. Guests can enter the parking lot on Figueroa Street at 39th/Exposition Park. Parking is $12/car, cash only. For general information, phone (323) SCIENCE or visit www.californiasciencecenter.org for schedule updates.

Media contacts:

Shell Amega | samega@cscmail.org

(213) 744-7496

SOURCE California Science Center Foundation

Related Links

https://californiasciencecenter.org

