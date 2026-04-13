CALIFORNIA SCIENCE CENTER REACHES MAJOR MILESTONE FOR THE FUTURE SAMUEL OSCHIN AIR AND SPACE CENTER WITH THE COMPLETION OF BUILDING CONSTRUCTION

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LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Science Center announced today that construction of the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center is complete. Work on the building addition concludes four years after the June 2022 groundbreaking, resulting in a 200,000 square foot expansion that will nearly double the Science Center's educational exhibit space, and proudly provide the permanent home of Space Shuttle Endeavour. With building construction finished, the installation of historic artifacts and interactive exhibits is well underway. This intensive phase of work will continue for several months before the California Science Center announces an opening date for the future Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center.

Construction of the California Science Center's Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center is now complete.

Through an impressive collection of 100 aerospace artifacts integrated with 100 new hands-on exhibits, the Air and Space Center will showcase authentic aircraft and spacecraft to encourage active learning through discovery; and will be the only place in the world to see an authentic space shuttle system exhibited as if "ready-for-launch" in a towering vertical display. Guests of all ages will be encouraged to investigate scientific and engineering principles of atmospheric flight and the exploration of the universe in three major multi-level galleries – the Samuel Oschin Shuttle Gallery, the Korean Air Aviation Gallery, and the Kent Kresa Space Gallery.

"Through the development of the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center, the California Science Center is fulfilling a decades-long dream. This amazing project significantly expands our ability to accomplish our mission, to stimulate curiosity and inspire science learning in everyone, on a scale and with an impact unlike anything in our history. It is the culmination of our ambitious three-decade master plan," said Jeffrey Rudolph, President and CEO. "The Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center will stand as an enduring source of inspiration for generations of scientists, engineers, and explorers – and we cannot wait to share it with the world."

The Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center, designed by ZGF Architects, has a unique architectural identity that distinguishes it from the rest of the California Science Center building. Characterized by a curvilinear stainless-steel exterior, the new addition's architectural expression is inspired by the aerodynamic, fluid geometry of Space Shuttle Endeavour. Built by MATT Construction, the building's primary structure peaks at 200 feet, a captivating presence Angelenos and visitors can spot from vantage points across town. Engineered by Arup, the LEED Silver certified building is a feat of engineering, offering sweeping, unobstructed views of the space shuttle and other aerospace artifacts inside.

"At the outset of this project we challenged ourselves to achieve something that has never been done before: to design the only place in the world for the public to see a space shuttle in launch position," explained Ted Hyman, ZGF Partner. "We are proud to deliver an iconic architecture that translates the California Science Center's moonshot ambition into an approachable experience that feels welcoming, immersive, and engaging to all."

"The Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center was truly a project of passion for everyone involved," said Steven F. Matt, Chairman of MATT Construction. "From our leadership team to the skilled tradespeople on site, there was an extraordinary sense of pride in delivering this historic project. One of the greatest challenges was constructing the 2,000‑ton curved diagrid structure over Space Shuttle Endeavour—completed successfully without a single scratch. This project stands as a tribute to the generations who built our aerospace legacy and will continue to inspire children for decades to come."

Construction completion is the latest in a series of exciting milestones in the development of the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center. In early 2024, Space Shuttle Endeavour was lifted into its full stack vertical configuration at almost 200-feet tall, mated to real solid rocket boosters and ET-94, the last remaining flight-qualified external tank, and installed in its permanent home, the future Samuel Oschin Shuttle Gallery, at the conclusion of a six-month process known as Go for Stack. In September 2025, the Hawker Siddeley Harrier T.4 fighter jet was announced as the first artifact to be installed in the Korean Air Aviation Gallery. And the first artifacts in the Kent Kresa Space Gallery were announced in November 2025, with the installation of the Rocket Lab Electron launch vehicle alongside a Solid Rocket Booster segment for a future walk-through experience and the Space Shuttle Main Engine.

The California Science Center's Project Director, Dennis R. Jenkins, manages the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center project, assembling the team that installed the space shuttle stack and overseeing the building team that includes architect ZGF, general contractor MATT Construction, engineer Arup, steel fabricator Plas-Tal Manufacturing, scaffolding and shuttle protection by BrandSafway, and exhibit design by Evidence Design. Over the four years of this massive construction project, approximately 1,500 workers, across multiple disciplines and trades, have helped realize the vision for the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center.

"Thanks to the generosity of so many foundations, individuals and corporate supporters, and the dedication of our talented staff and project team, the California Science Center has reached this exciting milestone," said Jeffrey Rudolph, President and CEO. "The support we've received has propelled us closer to opening the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center and serves as an investment in the future of science learning."

This incredible educational and civic project has been enabled by the unparalleled support of our lead donors the Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Oschin Family Foundation and the State of California; principal donors Korean Air and the Kresa Family Foundation; as well as The Ahmanson Foundation, Thomas and Dorothy Leavey Foundation, Melanie and Richard Lundquist, The Otis Booth Foundation, Ibrahim El-Hefni Technical Training Foundation, and Weingart Foundation. The California Science Center Foundation is grateful for their substantial investments, which together with the support of over 900 donors, total more than $390 million raised toward the $450 million project budget.

About the California Science Center

The California Science Center is a dynamic destination where families, adults, and children can explore the wonders of science through hands-on exhibits, live demonstrations, innovative programs, and awe-inspiring large-format movies. The California Science Center and IMAX Theater are located in historic Exposition Park just west of the Harbor (110) Freeway at 700 Exposition Park Drive, Los Angeles. Open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. General admission to the Science Center is FREE. The California Science Center is proud to be accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) and the American Alliance of Museums (AAM). Visit https://californiasciencecenter.org for more information.

About the EndeavourLA Campaign

A project of this scope and scale requires the visionary leadership of the philanthropic community, and the support of the broader public. EndeavourLA is the California Science Center Foundation's fundraising campaign that enabled the acquisition and previous temporary display of space shuttle Endeavour and supports our work to complete the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center and sustain ongoing exhibits, programs, and operations. The project's lead donors are the Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Oschin Family Foundation and the State of California, joined by principal donors Korean Air and the Kresa Family Foundation, along with numerous individuals, foundations, and corporate supporters.

The California Science Center Foundation is actively fundraising to complete this ambitious project with over $390 million raised toward the $450 million project budget. Everyone can help realize this exciting vision for the future Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center, and donations at any level are welcomed. To contribute or learn more, go to EndeavourLA.org.

Media Contacts

Kristina Kurasz Cutting | Director of Communications | California Science Center

[email protected] | 213-744-7446

Sophie Jefferies | Communications Manager | California Science Center

[email protected] | 213-744-7491

SOURCE California Science Center Foundation