California State Superintendent of Instruction Tony Thurmond Tapped as Keynote Speaker at Inland Empire Education and Workforce Summit

In partnership with Think Together and the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce, the fourth annual summit tackled post-pandemic issues still impacting education and workforce readiness.

ONTARIO, Calif., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Think Together, California's leading nonprofit provider of afterschool, expanded learning, and school improvement programs, in partnership with the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce, hosted its fourth annual Inland Empire Education and Workforce Summit at the Ontario Airport Hotel and Conference Center on April 24.

(Left to right) Randy Barth, Dr. Angelo Farooq, Dr. Carol Tsushima, Dr. Scott Price, Dr. Douglas Mack, Connie Leyva.

The annual summit convenes educators, business leaders and elected officials to discuss key strategies for bridging the gap between education and the workforce, and creating a platform where innovative solutions can be explored to ensure the success of students and the prosperity of the community.

The summit opened with Dr. Alex McDonald from Kaiser Permanente, to share how healthcare intersects with education and workforce development. Kaiser Permanente sponsored the summit and has a strong history of supporting initiatives that work to improve whole health outcomes for the communities it serves.

"At Kaiser Permanente, we understand that the link between health and education is fundamental to achieving positive outcomes for students," said Dr. Douglas Mack, Chief of Physical Medicine, Kaiser Permanente San Bernardino County. "By addressing health disparities and promoting wellness initiatives, we not only support academic success but also empower students to thrive in all aspects of their lives."

Randy Barth, Founder and CEO of Think Together, then introduced Jusbith Aguayo, a student speaker from Eisenhower High School, who shared her inspiring journey and highlighted the impact of educational support programs on students' lives.

"As we continue to face the complexities posed by the pandemic, it's important to recognize the transformational power education and community have in shaping the future of our students," said Barth. "Jusbith's story is a testament to the profound impact these initiatives can have on individuals and communities alike when overcoming barriers to success."

Following her testimonial, Barth led an expert panel of education, workforce and healthcare leaders to discuss how education can support and prepare students for success in the workforce while continuing to face challenges exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, such as academic performance, social emotional learning and mental health issues. Participants included:

To round out the summit, California Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond gave this year's keynote address, emphasizing the importance of equitable access to quality education and the need for continued collaboration between educators, policymakers, and community stakeholders.

The California state budget allocated more than $4 billion to support the Expanded Learning Opportunities Program (ELO-P), allowing schools to offer no-cost after-school, before-school and school-break programs to traditionally under-resourced students. ELO-P programs have been embraced by public schools throughout the state to give students and families added out-of-school time support.

After the devastating effects of the pandemic on children and families, the state championed ELO-P grants to help support students most impacted by the pandemic. However, these grants support expanded learning programs for K-8 students. High Schools utilize 21st Century Community Learning Center grants to provide expanded learning opportunities, such as Think Together's Workforce Readiness Education Program (WREP), Driver's Education and STEM clubs for high school students.

Private and community-based programs play a vital role in supplementing these efforts, offering a diverse range of enrichment activities, mentorship opportunities, and academic support tailored to the unique needs of high school students.

"Afterschool programs that expose students to career-ready learning experiences create a critical bridge between school-day learning and future success," said State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Tony Thurmond. "That's why I have championed investments in apprenticeship programs, paid internships, and workforce readiness programs. When our afterschool programs directly link to the real world, we connect our students to real success."

About Think Together

For over 25 years, Think Together has partnered with schools to change the odds for kids. As a nonprofit organization, Think Together innovates, implements and scales academic solutions to take today's education leaders to the next level and contribute to a future where every student graduates with all life options available to them. What started as a single neighborhood afterschool site, now serves more than 200,000 students in over 675 schools, from San Jose to Palm Springs. Through a multi-pronged approach, Think Together's program areas include early learning, afterschool, school support services and leadership development for teachers and school administrators. For more information, call (888) 485-THINK or visit www.thinktogether.org .

About the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce (IERCC)

The Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce (IERCC) supports commerce and economic prosperity throughout Riverside & San Bernardino Counties. The IERCC provides a platform for business executives to engage, network, and conduct business with like-minded individuals from all over the Inland Empire region. Learn more about the IERCC visit www.iechamber.org.

