California, Texas and Florida Lead Hospitality Hiring Demand in Late 2025, OysterLink Data Show

New OysterLink analysis of Q4 2025 job postings highlights where hospitality employers are hiring the most as the industry heads into 2026

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New data from OysterLink, a hospitality jobs platform, show that hospitality hiring demand during the last quarter of 2025 remained heavily concentrated in a small group of states, led by California, Texas and Florida.

The analysis is based on hospitality job posts published on OysterLink between October and December 2025 and reflects employer demand across restaurants, bars, hotels and related hospitality businesses.

Table 1. States With the Highest Hospitality Hiring Demand (Q4 2025)

Rank State Job Postings 1 California 28,646 2 Texas 22,722 3 Florida 15,363 4 Arizona 5,984 5 Colorado 5,918 6 North Carolina 5,893 7 Georgia 5,587 8 Ohio 5,263 9 Tennessee 5,214 10 Massachusetts 5,120 11 Washington 4,953 12 Illinois 4,855 13 New Jersey 4,688 14 Virginia 4,287 15 Pennsylvania 4,191

Large States Drive Volume, Regional Markets Follow Closely

California recorded the highest number of hospitality job postings in Q4 2025 with 28,646 open roles, followed by Texas (22,722) and Florida (15,363). Together, these three states accounted for a substantial share of total hospitality hiring demand on the platform during the quarter.

Mid-sized and fast-growing states such as Arizona, Colorado, North Carolina and Georgia also posted strong volumes, signaling sustained hiring needs beyond traditional coastal tourism markets.

Smaller States Still Show Steady Hospitality Demand

While total posting volume was highest in large states, smaller and less populous states continued to show consistent hospitality hiring activity. Alaska recorded 1,121 postings, while Maine (594), Vermont (633) and Rhode Island (757) maintained steady demand, often tied to seasonal tourism and local service economies.

What This Means for Hospitality Workers and Employers

The data suggest that hospitality workers seeking the widest range of job options may find the strongest opportunities in high-volume states. At the same time, employers in these markets face ongoing competition for talent.

"Even as hospitality hiring begins to normalize, demand remains highly regional," said Milos Eric, co-founder and general manager of OysterLink. "States with large tourism economies and growing metro areas continue to hire at scale, which means employers still need to compete for workers."

