Most In-Demand Entry-Level Hospitality Jobs from the 2025 Holiday Season, According to OysterLink

OysterLink Data Show Cashiers, Dishwashers and Baristas Led Q4 Entry-Level Hiring

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New data from OysterLink, a hospitality job platform, reveal that front-line roles dominated hiring demand during the 2025 holiday season, as employers ramped up staffing to meet year-end traffic and seasonal surges.

Based on job posts published on OysterLink during the last quarter of 2025, Cashiers (5,772 postings), Dishwashers (4,687), Hosts (4,766), Baristas (4,511), Bakers (4,382) and Housekeepers (4,236) ranked as the most in-demand entry-level hospitality roles.

Together, these positions accounted for a significant share of total postings, which demonstrates that industry's reliance on high-volume, guest-facing and operational support staff during its busiest period of the year.

Holiday Hiring Focused on Speed, Volume and Guest Experience

The data show that holiday hiring in hospitality continues to prioritize roles that can be filled quickly and scaled efficiently. Front-of-house and support positions such as Servers (2,913), Bartenders (1,856), Flight Attendants (1,858), Concierges (2,465), Receptionists (2,043) and Delivery Drivers (2,037) all recorded strong posting volumes during the quarter.

Table 1. Top Entry-Level Hospitality Jobs by Job Post Volume (Q4 2025)

Rank Job Title Job Posts 1 Cashier 5,772 2 Host 4,766 3 Dishwasher 4,687 4 Barista 4,511 5 Baker 4,382 6 Housekeeper 4,236 7 Cabin Crew 3,620 8 Busser 3,601 9 Porter 3,472 10 Fast Food Worker 3,440 11 Pizza Maker 3,327 12 Server 2,913 13 Valet 2,502 14 Cook 2,488 15 Food Runner 2,443

"Holiday hiring is about execution, not experimentation," said Milos Eric, Co-Founder and General Manager at OysterLink. "Employers need staff who can step in quickly and keep operations running smoothly. The demand we're seeing for Cashiers, Dishwashers and Baristas shows where the real pressure points are when customer traffic spikes."

What the Data Signal for Workers Heading Into 2026

As the hospitality industry moves into 2026, OysterLink's Q4 data suggest continued opportunity for job seekers looking to enter or re-enter the workforce through service and support roles. These positions remain the most accessible entry points into hospitality, particularly for workers seeking flexible schedules, seasonal income, or a pathway to longer-term employment.

"The end of the year consistently highlights which roles are essential to keeping hospitality businesses running," Eric added. "For workers, these high-demand jobs are often the fastest way to get hired, gain experience and stay employed as the industry transitions into the new year."

