California Voters Support Full Transition to Electric Vehicles by 2030

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new poll commissioned by Coltura, 62% of California voters support a policy that would require all new cars sold to be electric by 2030 to reduce air pollution, combat climate change, create jobs, and keep energy dollars in the state. Under such a policy, individuals could still drive, buy, and sell gas-powered cars manufactured before 2030. Just 31% of California voters oppose the policy.

First statewide poll by Coltura on phasing out the sale of new gas vehicles by 2030 shows strong voter support as concerns mount about the impacts of localized air pollution and the climate crisis.

In 2020, Gov. Newsom signed an executive order to ban sales of new internal combustion engine light-duty vehicles in the state by 2035. This polling demonstrates voter support for an even faster transition to electric vehicles (EVs).

"To achieve significant reductions in carbon emissions, we must address a major source of carbon pollution driving the climate crisis: gas-powered cars, trucks, and SUVs," said Janelle London, co-executive director of Coltura based in Menlo Park. "The findings of this poll make clear that the public supports a 2030 target date for phasing out gasoline-powered vehicles. It's time for elected officials to pass laws that reflect the will of their constituents."

The survey went deeper to inquire about attitudes towards electric cars, gasoline usage, and the environment. Californians are excited to switch from gas-powered cars to EVs, even though more education is needed. It found 75% of respondents have a somewhat or very positive opinion of EVs. Of respondents planning to purchase a vehicle in the next five years, 66% said they were likely to buy an EV. Only 41% of respondents realized that EVs are also significantly less expensive to maintain than gasoline powered cars. A 2020 Consumer Reports study found that EVs have half the maintenance costs of comparable gas-powered cars.

Nationally, 68% of respondents have a positive attitude towards EVs. Black and Hispanic respondents support phasing out gasoline cars by a 2:1 margin. Additionally, 71% of voters aged 18-34 favor phasing out gas cars by 2030.

The top two factors influencing Californians' likelihood of getting an EV were the availability of a federal tax credit of $7,500 and more public charging stations. Most EVs are currently eligible for the federal tax credit, but the Biden administration has proposed increasing the credit to $12,500 for EVs made in America by union labor.

About the Poll

Climate Nexus Polling, in partnership with the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication and the George Mason University Center for Climate Change Communication, conducted a representative survey of 2,678 registered voters across the U.S. in a scientific online poll conducted in October 2021. In California, 233 residents were surveyed within the national poll to create a state sample (margin of error +/- 7.5%). Polling methodology and additional findings are available at https://www.coltura.org/polling .

About Coltura

Coltura is working to improve climate, health, and equity by accelerating the transition from gasoline and diesel to cleaner alternatives. It focuses on changing gasoline supply, demand, and culture through innovative legal and policy pathways, media, and art. It is currently leading a multi-state effort to introduce legislation setting a target for all model year 2030 or later passenger and light-duty vehicles sold to be electric vehicles. Learn more at www.coltura.org .

