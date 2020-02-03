California Walnuts Launches First-Ever Global Marketing Initiative Encouraging Consumers to Embrace "The Power of 3"

FOLSOM, Calif., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Walnut Commission announced today the launch of "The Power of 3" global marketing initiative, the first campaign of its scale aiming to educate consumers about how eating walnuts is a simple way to boost overall nutrition, worth sharing with friends and family in the spirit of love this February. The program will run in nine countries including the USA, Germany, India, Japan, South Korea, Spain, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates. Central to the campaign is a global landing page featuring content that will show how consumers share the love of walnuts around the world.

Why the Power of 3?

Walnuts are the only nut significantly high in the plant-based omega-3 ALA (alpha-linolenic acid, 2.5 g/oz), which every human body needs. At least 3 handfuls (one handful equal to one ounce, or about 28-30 grams) of walnuts a week is a simple way to start improving overall nutrition. During Valentine's Day and American Heart Month, share the love with family and friends by passing along this information to at least 3 people that you care about

The month-long campaign will consist of a variety of communications tools tailored to each market, centered on a global video and landing page. Other elements include digital and social media content, blog posts, sweepstakes, influencer programs, easy recipes including three ways to snack on walnuts, pop-up events, samplings, advertisements and more to generate awareness that California walnuts are a powerful addition to the diet.

At the focal point of the campaign is omega-3 ALA, an essential fatty acid that walnuts are uniquely rich in. A handful of walnuts is equal to one ounce, or 28-30 grams, making three handfuls a week an easy way to meet the recommended intake for nuts and improve overall diet quality.

Join us as we inspire millions around the world boost their nutrition with "The Power of 3."

California Walnut Commission

The California Walnut Commission (CWC) was established in 1987 to represent the walnut growers and handlers of California and is funded by mandatory assessments of the growers. The Commission is an agency of the State of California that works in concurrence with the Secretary of the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) and is mainly involved in health research on the consumption of walnuts and export market development activities.

