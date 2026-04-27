California Wastewater Facilities and Agencies Honored at CWEA's 97th Annual Awards Ceremony

News provided byCalifornia Water Environment Association
Apr 27, 2026, 11:20 ET
17 organizations recognized for operational excellence, innovation and environmental leadership.
OAKLAND, Calif., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Water Environment Association (CWEA) honored 20 outstanding wastewater facilities, agencies and teams from across the state during its 97th Annual Awards Ceremony held April 9 in Sacramento, Calif. The awards recognize organizations demonstrating exceptional performance, innovation and commitment to protecting public health and the environment.
Presented annually, the CWEA Awards Program celebrates agencies and facilities that set the benchmark for excellence in California's wastewater profession. Honorees were recognized in categories including Plant of the Year, Collection System of the Year, safety, public outreach, and engineering achievement.
"Honoring and celebrating the professionals and organizations that strengthen our industry is central to the CWEA community," said Kathryn Gies, 2025-2026 President of CWEA and Engineering Manager at West Yost Associates. "Their dedication, leadership, and innovation show that greatness grows where passion meets purpose, and they inspire all of us to lead from wherever we are."
For more information about the California Water Environment Awards and to see the full list of award recipients, visit awards.cwea.org.
2025-2026 CWEA AWARDS, ORGANIZATIONAL RECIPIENTS
Collection System of the Year, Large (Over 500 Miles)
City of San Diego – Public Utilities Department
San Diego, Calif.
Collection System of the Year, Medium (250-500 Miles)
Oro Loma Sanitary District
San Lorenzo, Calif.
Collection System of the Year, Small (0-249 Miles)
Carpinteria Sanitary District
Carpinteria, Calif.
Plant of the Year, Large (Over 20 MGD)
Monterey One Water
Monterey, Calif.
Plant of the Year, Medium (5-20 MGD)
Central Marin Sanitation Agency
San Rafael, Calif.
Plant of the Year, Small (Under 5 MGD)
City of Pacifica – Calera Creek Water Recycling Plant
Pacifica, Calif.
Plant of the Year, Tertiary Treatment
Victor Valley Wastewater Reclamation Authority – Hesperia Subregional Reclamation Plant
Victorville, Calif.
Plant Safety, Small (1-25 Employees)
South County Regional Wastewater Authority (Jacobs)
Gilroy, Calif.
Dr. David Jenkins Research Achievement
Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts
Pilot-Scale Evaluation of Anoxic Aerobic MBR Partial Denitrification/Anammox
Whittier, Calif.
Engineering Achievement
Sunnyvale Water Pollution Control Facility
Headworks and Primary Treatment Project
Sunnyvale, Calif.
Community Engagement & Outreach Program of the Year, Large (Over 20 MGD):
Wastewater Treatment Agencies of Marin County (Central Marin Sanitation Agency, Novato Sanitary District, Las Galinas Valley Sanitary District, Sewerage Agency of Southern Marin, Sanitary District Number 5, and Sausalito Marin City Sanitary District)
San Rafael, Calif.
Community Engagement & Outreach Program of the Year, Medium (5-20 MGD):
Selma-Kingsburg-Fowler County Sanitation District
Kingsburg, Calif.
Community Engagement & Outreach Program of the Year, Small (Less than 5 MGD)
Leucadia Wastewater District, San Elijo Joint Powers Authority, Olivenhain Municipal Water District
Carlsbad, Calif.
About California Water Environment Association (CWEA)
The California Water Environment Association is a non-profit, public benefit association of over 11,000 water professionals who work for public agencies and collection systems, engineering firms, and equipment and service suppliers. CWEA members are responsible for cleaning California's water and returning it safely to the environment. CWEA educates and certifies wastewater professionals, disseminates technical information, and promotes sound policies to benefit society through protection and enhancement of our water environment.
Acronym MGD: million gallons per day
High-res award ceremony photos available.
Contact:
Megan Barillo, Senior Marketing Manager, CWEA
510.382.7800 x141 [email protected]
SOURCE California Water Environment Association
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