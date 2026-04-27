California Wastewater Facilities and Agencies Honored at CWEA's 97th Annual Awards Ceremony

17 organizations recognized for operational excellence, innovation and environmental leadership.

OAKLAND, Calif., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Water Environment Association (CWEA) honored 20 outstanding wastewater facilities, agencies and teams from across the state during its 97th Annual Awards Ceremony held April 9 in Sacramento, Calif. The awards recognize organizations demonstrating exceptional performance, innovation and commitment to protecting public health and the environment.

Presented annually, the CWEA Awards Program celebrates agencies and facilities that set the benchmark for excellence in California's wastewater profession. Honorees were recognized in categories including Plant of the Year, Collection System of the Year, safety, public outreach, and engineering achievement.

"Honoring and celebrating the professionals and organizations that strengthen our industry is central to the CWEA community," said Kathryn Gies, 2025-2026 President of CWEA and Engineering Manager at West Yost Associates. "Their dedication, leadership, and innovation show that greatness grows where passion meets purpose, and they inspire all of us to lead from wherever we are."

For more information about the California Water Environment Awards and to see the full list of award recipients, visit awards.cwea.org.

2025-2026 CWEA AWARDS, ORGANIZATIONAL RECIPIENTS

Collection System of the Year, Large (Over 500 Miles)

City of San Diego – Public Utilities Department

San Diego, Calif.

Collection System of the Year, Medium (250-500 Miles)

Oro Loma Sanitary District

San Lorenzo, Calif.

Collection System of the Year, Small (0-249 Miles)

Carpinteria Sanitary District

Carpinteria, Calif.

Plant of the Year, Large (Over 20 MGD)

Monterey One Water

Monterey, Calif.

Plant of the Year, Medium (5-20 MGD)

Central Marin Sanitation Agency

San Rafael, Calif.

Plant of the Year, Small (Under 5 MGD)

City of Pacifica – Calera Creek Water Recycling Plant

Pacifica, Calif.

Plant of the Year, Tertiary Treatment

Victor Valley Wastewater Reclamation Authority – Hesperia Subregional Reclamation Plant

Victorville, Calif.

Plant Safety, Small (1-25 Employees)

South County Regional Wastewater Authority (Jacobs)

Gilroy, Calif.

Dr. David Jenkins Research Achievement

Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts

Pilot-Scale Evaluation of Anoxic Aerobic MBR Partial Denitrification/Anammox

Whittier, Calif.

Engineering Achievement

Sunnyvale Water Pollution Control Facility

Headworks and Primary Treatment Project

Sunnyvale, Calif.

Community Engagement & Outreach Program of the Year, Large (Over 20 MGD):

Wastewater Treatment Agencies of Marin County (Central Marin Sanitation Agency, Novato Sanitary District, Las Galinas Valley Sanitary District, Sewerage Agency of Southern Marin, Sanitary District Number 5, and Sausalito Marin City Sanitary District)

San Rafael, Calif.

Community Engagement & Outreach Program of the Year, Medium (5-20 MGD):

Selma-Kingsburg-Fowler County Sanitation District

Kingsburg, Calif.

Community Engagement & Outreach Program of the Year, Small (Less than 5 MGD)

Leucadia Wastewater District, San Elijo Joint Powers Authority, Olivenhain Municipal Water District

Carlsbad, Calif.

About California Water Environment Association (CWEA)

The California Water Environment Association is a non-profit, public benefit association of over 11,000 water professionals who work for public agencies and collection systems, engineering firms, and equipment and service suppliers. CWEA members are responsible for cleaning California's water and returning it safely to the environment. CWEA educates and certifies wastewater professionals, disseminates technical information, and promotes sound policies to benefit society through protection and enhancement of our water environment.

Acronym MGD: million gallons per day

High-res award ceremony photos available.

Contact:

Megan Barillo, Senior Marketing Manager, CWEA

510.382.7800 x141 [email protected]

SOURCE California Water Environment Association