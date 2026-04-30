California Wastewater Professionals Honored at CWEA's 97th Annual Awards Ceremony

OAKLAND, Calif., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Water Environment Association (CWEA) recognized 14 exceptional individuals as recipients of the 97th Annual CWEA Awards. Honorees were celebrated during the awards ceremony held April 9, 2026, in Sacramento, Calif., for their dedication to advancing water quality, environmental protection and workforce excellence across the state.

This year's recipients represent a broad range of disciplines critical to California's clean water future, including wastewater operations, collection systems, laboratory sciences, pretreatment, maintenance, safety, and leadership.

For nearly a century, the CWEA Awards Program has honored professionals who elevate the water sector through service, innovation and expertise. Recipients are selected through a rigorous application and peer-review process that upholds the program's high standard of excellence.

"Honoring and celebrating the professionals and organizations that strengthen our industry is central to the CWEA community," said Kathryn Gies, 2025-2026 President of CWEA and Engineering Manager at West Yost Associates. "Their dedication, leadership, and innovation show that greatness grows where passion meets purpose, and they inspire all of us to lead from wherever we are."

A full list of 2025-2026 award recipients is available at awards.cwea.org.

Individual Recipients

Collection System Person of the Year

Dominick Gardiner, Ironhouse Sanitary District

Oakley, Calif.

Operator of the Year

Miguel Mendoza, Victor Valley Wastewater Reclamation Authority

Victorville, Calif.

Mechanical Technician of the Year

Frederick Parr, City of Camarillo

Camarillo, Calif.

Electrical Instrumentation Person of the Year

Fernando Velasco, Moulton Niguel Water District

Laguna Hills, Calif.

Laboratory Person of the Year

Twan Nguyen, Inland Empire Utilities Agency

Chino, Calif.

P3S Person of the Year

Jason Yun, Delta Diablo

Antioch, Calif.

Community Engagement & Outreach Person of the Year

Mary Jo Ramey, Central Marin Sanitation Agency

San Rafael, Calif.

Supervisor of the Year

George Munoz, City of Fontana

Fontana, Calif.

Outstanding Young Professional of the Year

Nikki Ong, Carollo Engineers

Walnut Creek, Calif.

Richard D. Pomeroy Award

Sergio Ramirez, West Bay Sanitary District

Meno Park, Calif.

Golden Manhole Recipients

Lucia Diaz, Inland Empire Utilities Agency, Chino, Calif.

Rey Mendez, City of Pacifica, Pacifica, Calif.

Chris Newton, South Coast Water District, Laguna Beach, Calif.

Edward Makowski, Inland Empire Utilities Agency, Chino, Calif.

About California Water Environment Association (CWEA)

The California Water Environment Association is a non-profit, public benefit association of over 11,000 water professionals who work for public agencies and collection systems, engineering firms, and equipment and service suppliers. CWEA members are responsible for cleaning California's water and returning it safely to the environment. CWEA educates and certifies wastewater professionals, disseminates technical information, and promotes sound policies to benefit society through protection and enhancement of our water environment.

High-res award ceremony photos available.

Contact:

Megan Barillo, Senior Marketing Manager, CWEA

510.382.7800 x141 [email protected]

SOURCE California Water Environment Association