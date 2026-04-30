California Wastewater Professionals Honored at CWEA's 97th Annual Awards Ceremony

News provided byCalifornia Water Environment Association
Apr 30, 2026, 18:11 ET
OAKLAND, Calif., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Water Environment Association (CWEA) recognized 14 exceptional individuals as recipients of the 97th Annual CWEA Awards. Honorees were celebrated during the awards ceremony held April 9, 2026, in Sacramento, Calif., for their dedication to advancing water quality, environmental protection and workforce excellence across the state.
This year's recipients represent a broad range of disciplines critical to California's clean water future, including wastewater operations, collection systems, laboratory sciences, pretreatment, maintenance, safety, and leadership.
For nearly a century, the CWEA Awards Program has honored professionals who elevate the water sector through service, innovation and expertise. Recipients are selected through a rigorous application and peer-review process that upholds the program's high standard of excellence.
"Honoring and celebrating the professionals and organizations that strengthen our industry is central to the CWEA community," said Kathryn Gies, 2025-2026 President of CWEA and Engineering Manager at West Yost Associates. "Their dedication, leadership, and innovation show that greatness grows where passion meets purpose, and they inspire all of us to lead from wherever we are."
A full list of 2025-2026 award recipients is available at awards.cwea.org.
Individual Recipients
Collection System Person of the Year
Dominick Gardiner, Ironhouse Sanitary District
Oakley, Calif.
Operator of the Year
Miguel Mendoza, Victor Valley Wastewater Reclamation Authority
Victorville, Calif.
Mechanical Technician of the Year
Frederick Parr, City of Camarillo
Camarillo, Calif.
Electrical Instrumentation Person of the Year
Fernando Velasco, Moulton Niguel Water District
Laguna Hills, Calif.
Laboratory Person of the Year
Twan Nguyen, Inland Empire Utilities Agency
Chino, Calif.
P3S Person of the Year
Jason Yun, Delta Diablo
Antioch, Calif.
Community Engagement & Outreach Person of the Year
Mary Jo Ramey, Central Marin Sanitation Agency
San Rafael, Calif.
Supervisor of the Year
George Munoz, City of Fontana
Fontana, Calif.
Outstanding Young Professional of the Year
Nikki Ong, Carollo Engineers
Walnut Creek, Calif.
Richard D. Pomeroy Award
Sergio Ramirez, West Bay Sanitary District
Meno Park, Calif.
Golden Manhole Recipients
Lucia Diaz, Inland Empire Utilities Agency, Chino, Calif.
Rey Mendez, City of Pacifica, Pacifica, Calif.
Chris Newton, South Coast Water District, Laguna Beach, Calif.
Edward Makowski, Inland Empire Utilities Agency, Chino, Calif.
About California Water Environment Association (CWEA)
The California Water Environment Association is a non-profit, public benefit association of over 11,000 water professionals who work for public agencies and collection systems, engineering firms, and equipment and service suppliers. CWEA members are responsible for cleaning California's water and returning it safely to the environment. CWEA educates and certifies wastewater professionals, disseminates technical information, and promotes sound policies to benefit society through protection and enhancement of our water environment.
High-res award ceremony photos available.
Contact:
Megan Barillo, Senior Marketing Manager, CWEA
510.382.7800 x141 [email protected]
SOURCE California Water Environment Association
Share this article