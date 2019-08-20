California Wine Month Kicks Off in September with Celebrations Across the State

The 15 th annual California Wine Month highlights the state's 250-year winemaking history and recognizes the innovative spirit of California vintners and growers. As the world's fourth-largest wine producer and the source of 81 percent of wine made in the U.S., California is home to 3,900 wineries and 5,900 grapegrowers. It is also the nation's most-visited state for wine and food experiences, attracting 24 million visits annually to its wine regions.

Wine lovers can enjoy activities and special offers from California Wine Month partner retailers and restaurants. See partner listing below.

Visit https://discovercaliforniawines.com/california-wine-month to view maps and descriptions of nearly 100 California Wine Month events, searchable by wine region, or download the complete list of winery events here.

Some highlights of regional events with multiple wineries include:

NORTH COAST

Aug. 31: Taste of Sonoma, 100 wineries. Green Music Center, Sonoma State University

Sept. 6-7: Winesong Weekend, Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens, Fort Bragg

Sept. 7: Calistoga Wine Experience, Pioneer Park, Calistoga

Sept: 19-21: Sonoma County Wine Auction, La Crema Estate, Windsor

Sept. 21: Lake County Wine Auction, Chacewater Winery, Kelseyville

SAN FRANCISCO BAY & SANTA CRUZ MOUNTAINS

Sept. 1: Barrels of Corralitos, wineries in Corralitos and Aptos

Sept. 1: Livermore Valley Harvest Wine Celebration, wineries throughout the region

Sept. 1-30: California Wine Month Educational Experiences, San Francisco Wine School, South San Francisco

Sept. 6-30: Santa Clara Valley Fall Passport Month, wineries throughout the region

Sept. 7-29: Organic Wine Trail of Santa Cruz Mountains, eight wineries on Saturdays and Sundays in September.

Sept. 8: Pinot Noir and Chardonnay Harvest Dinner, Aptos, SCMWA

Sept: 14-15: Capitola Art & Wine Festival, Capitola Village

Sept. 21: Livermore Valley Wine Auction, Wente Vineyards, Livermore

MONTEREY TO SANTA BARBARA

Sept. 7: Magical Mystery Monterey Wine Tours, Carmel Valley wineries

Sept. 8: 38th Annual Taste of the Town, Riviera Park, Santa Barbara

Sept. 14: Second Saturdays in Haley Corridor, multiple Santa Barbara wineries

Sept. 27: Downtown SLO Sip 'n Saunter, San Luis Obispo

INLAND VALLEYS

Sept: 12-15: Lodi Grape Festival, Lodi Grape Festival Grounds, Lodi

Sept. 20: Madera Wine Trail's California Wine Month Celebration, Toca Madera Winery, Madera

SIERRA FOOTHILLS

Sept. 7: WINEderlust Renegade Wine, Art & Music Festival, Placerville, El Dorado County

Sept. 14: Barbera Festival in Amador County, Terra D'Oro Winery, Plymouth

Sept. 14: Sample the Sierra, local wines and foods, South Lake Tahoe

Sept. 20-22: Lake Tahoe Autumn Food & Wine Festival, Northstar Resort, Truckee

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

Aug. 31-Sept. 1: The Taste, wine, food, seminars. Paramount Pictures Studio, Hollywood

Sept. 28: Temecula Valley CRUSH, taste with multiple winemakers, Monte De Oro Winery, Temecula

Wine lovers can learn more about California wine and celebrate California Wine Month wherever they are, using 100 recipes and wine pairings at: DiscoverCaliforniaWines.com. They can also tour the state with a new cookbook, "Wine Country Table, With Recipes that Celebrate California's Sustainable Harvest."

California Wine Month Partners

California Wine Month is celebrated by restaurant, retail, media and association partners in California and throughout the U.S. including:

U.S. National/Regional: GuildSomm, Not Your Average Joe's, Safeway, Tavistock Group.

California: Albertsons, Charlie Palmer Steak, Compline, The Culinary Institute of America, Dry Creek Kitchen, Epic Steak, Napa Valley Wine Train, Oakville Grocery, Pavilions, Raley's, Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen, Restaurant at Kellogg Ranch, San Francisco Wine School, Taj Campton Place, Vons, Women for Winesense.

