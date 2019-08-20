California Wine Month Kicks Off in September with Celebrations Across the State
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- September is California Wine Month, Wine Institute's annual celebration of the harvest season. Throughout California, wineries, regional wine associations and other organizations will host special tastings, concerts, food and wine festivals, immersive harvest experiences, grape stomps and more.
The 15th annual California Wine Month highlights the state's 250-year winemaking history and recognizes the innovative spirit of California vintners and growers. As the world's fourth-largest wine producer and the source of 81 percent of wine made in the U.S., California is home to 3,900 wineries and 5,900 grapegrowers. It is also the nation's most-visited state for wine and food experiences, attracting 24 million visits annually to its wine regions.
Wine lovers can enjoy activities and special offers from California Wine Month partner retailers and restaurants. See partner listing below.
Visit https://discovercaliforniawines.com/california-wine-month to view maps and descriptions of nearly 100 California Wine Month events, searchable by wine region, or download the complete list of winery events here.
Some highlights of regional events with multiple wineries include:
NORTH COAST
Aug. 31: Taste of Sonoma, 100 wineries. Green Music Center, Sonoma State University
Sept. 6-7: Winesong Weekend, Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens, Fort Bragg
Sept. 7: Calistoga Wine Experience, Pioneer Park, Calistoga
Sept: 19-21: Sonoma County Wine Auction, La Crema Estate, Windsor
Sept. 21: Lake County Wine Auction, Chacewater Winery, Kelseyville
SAN FRANCISCO BAY & SANTA CRUZ MOUNTAINS
Sept. 1: Barrels of Corralitos, wineries in Corralitos and Aptos
Sept. 1: Livermore Valley Harvest Wine Celebration, wineries throughout the region
Sept. 1-30: California Wine Month Educational Experiences, San Francisco Wine School, South San Francisco
Sept. 6-30: Santa Clara Valley Fall Passport Month, wineries throughout the region
Sept. 7-29: Organic Wine Trail of Santa Cruz Mountains, eight wineries on Saturdays and Sundays in September.
Sept. 8: Pinot Noir and Chardonnay Harvest Dinner, Aptos, SCMWA
Sept: 14-15: Capitola Art & Wine Festival, Capitola Village
Sept. 21: Livermore Valley Wine Auction, Wente Vineyards, Livermore
MONTEREY TO SANTA BARBARA
Sept. 7: Magical Mystery Monterey Wine Tours, Carmel Valley wineries
Sept. 8: 38th Annual Taste of the Town, Riviera Park, Santa Barbara
Sept. 14: Second Saturdays in Haley Corridor, multiple Santa Barbara wineries
Sept. 27: Downtown SLO Sip 'n Saunter, San Luis Obispo
INLAND VALLEYS
Sept: 12-15: Lodi Grape Festival, Lodi Grape Festival Grounds, Lodi
Sept. 20: Madera Wine Trail's California Wine Month Celebration, Toca Madera Winery, Madera
SIERRA FOOTHILLS
Sept. 7: WINEderlust Renegade Wine, Art & Music Festival, Placerville, El Dorado County
Sept. 14: Barbera Festival in Amador County, Terra D'Oro Winery, Plymouth
Sept. 14: Sample the Sierra, local wines and foods, South Lake Tahoe
Sept. 20-22: Lake Tahoe Autumn Food & Wine Festival, Northstar Resort, Truckee
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
Aug. 31-Sept. 1: The Taste, wine, food, seminars. Paramount Pictures Studio, Hollywood
Sept. 28: Temecula Valley CRUSH, taste with multiple winemakers, Monte De Oro Winery, Temecula
Wine lovers can learn more about California wine and celebrate California Wine Month wherever they are, using 100 recipes and wine pairings at: DiscoverCaliforniaWines.com. They can also tour the state with a new cookbook, "Wine Country Table, With Recipes that Celebrate California's Sustainable Harvest."
California Wine Month Partners
California Wine Month is celebrated by restaurant, retail, media and association partners in California and throughout the U.S. including:
U.S. National/Regional: GuildSomm, Not Your Average Joe's, Safeway, Tavistock Group.
California: Albertsons, Charlie Palmer Steak, Compline, The Culinary Institute of America, Dry Creek Kitchen, Epic Steak, Napa Valley Wine Train, Oakville Grocery, Pavilions, Raley's, Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen, Restaurant at Kellogg Ranch, San Francisco Wine School, Taj Campton Place, Vons, Women for Winesense.
About Wine Institute
Established in 1934, Wine Institute is the association of 1,000 California wineries and wine-related businesses that initiate and advocate state, federal and international public policy to enhance the environment for the responsible production, consumption and enjoyment of wine. See: wineinstitute.org.
