Caliva Announces Career Training & Mentorship Program For Formerly Incarcerated Citizens

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With unemployment amassing in the wake of a global pandemic, Caliva – the leading consumer brand in cannabis - today announces details of their career training and mentorship program aimed at supporting more diverse and fair hiring practices within the industry. To alleviate immediate concerns exacerbated by the spread of COVID-19 in California, this initiative first prioritizes assisting the inmates recently released early from the California state prison system - many of whom now find themselves displaced, without a home or source of income in the midst of an economic crisis. Long-term, Caliva will open program eligibility to all individuals struggling to find income or shelter within the L.A. and Bay Area communities, where poverty and homelessness are on the rise.

Building upon their commitment to social justice, Caliva has collaborated with Chrysalis and Success Centers – two nonprofit organizations dedicated to creating pathways to self-sufficiency for homeless and low-income individuals. Together, each entity plays a role in guiding eligible candidates through every step of the reentry process, ultimately working to hire some individuals as Caliva employees. In the very initial stages of the partnership, Caliva has already successfully hired multiple individuals for open job positions within the company and is excited to expand the program to a larger number of candidates.

"Since its inception, Caliva has been a company focused on increasing the economic participation of citizens returning from incarceration through advocacy, job training, and overall employee and workforce development," said Caliva CEO Dennis O'Malley. "When we heard the news that California state prison systems would be releasing hundreds of thousands of people to slow the spread of COVID-19, we knew we had to take action to help make a difference in our community. We're fortunate enough to be in a position where we were able to hire some candidates already and have been extremely impressed by the talent thus far. As we continue to expand our business throughout California, we will definitely be looking to fill newly created jobs with individuals who have been recommended by Chrysalis and Success Centers."

While the goal of this initiative is to help improve the lives of all individuals looking to reenter the workforce, it is necessary to recognize that the War on Drugs has disproportionately affected BIPOC communities. As a leader in the cannabis industry, this is a prevalent issue that Caliva feels at its core. Caliva has always made a significant effort to support expungement and criminal justice reform through several different avenues, each of which drives change in a distinct and purposeful way. To learn more about Caliva's social impact, please visit Caliva.com/Social-Impact.

"Our goal at Success Centers is to provide members of underrepresented communities in the Bay Area with resources and mentorship as they look to secure employment, specifically in the cannabis industry," said Angela White, Equity for Industry Program Manager at Success Centers. "Caliva has become an incredibly valuable partner to us. Not only are they are helping us place qualified individuals in steady job roles at their company, but employees are volunteering to lead training and counselling sessions with our candidates, making Caliva one of the most active cannabis companies we've worked with."

"We have an opportunity to make a life-changing impact for those most in need of resources and support right now – at a time when reentering the workforce seems impossible," shared Molly Moen, Vice President of Development & Communications at Chrysalis. "Our work and mission are energized by the support from - and our hiring partnership with - Caliva."

