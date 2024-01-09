Call for Application to Researchers for Joint Research Project between Ono Pharmaceutical and BioMed X

- Research Theme: New Strategies to Engage Neurophils in Solid Tumors -

OSAKA, Japan, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Osaka, Japan) informed that it has started a new collaboration with BioMed X (Heidelberg, Germany) on cancer immunotherapies and has been inviting researchers who are interested in this research project via BioMed X.

For details, please refer to the following BioMed X press release and application guidelines for the research project:

BioMed X's press release dated December 19, 2023:

BioMed X Institute and Ono Pharmaceutical Launch New Collaboration in Cancer Research

Application guidelines for the research project:

Call for Application #2023-BMX-C03 open until February 18, 2024

Research theme: New Strategies to Engage Neutrophils in Solid Tumors

Project term: 3 - 5 years

Deadline for applications: February 18, 2024

