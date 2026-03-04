Call for change negotiations at Boliden Kevitsa

STOCKHOLM, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the quadrupling of mining tax in Finland, Boliden Kevitsa has called for change negotiations to prepare to adopt the operations. All in all, up to 285 employees are considered to be affected by the change of operations. The change in taxation also means that an investment decision of around EUR 1 billion to extend operations in Kevitsa beyond 2034 is currently on hold.

"We believe mining of metals such as nickel and copper should be safeguarded in Europe through competitive long-term business conditions. Sadly, it appears that Finland has chosen a path that creates challenges for the capital-intense mining industry. Of course, I also expect that contractors will be negatively affected by the development," says Tom Söderman, General Manager, Boliden Kevitsa.

Change negotiations are expected to be concluded within six weeks and will involve all employees. In total, Kevitsa has just over 500 employees within exploration and mining operations. Kevitsa is a major provider of copper and nickel concentrates to the Boliden Harjavalta smelter.

