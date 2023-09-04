Call for Entries: 2023 Wuhan International Creative Design Contest

News provided by

2023 Wuhan International Creative Design Contest

04 Sep, 2023, 09:40 ET

WUHAN, China, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Design culture is one of the core cultures of a city. Design-driven urban evolution is an important strategy for sustainable urban development. As a City of Design of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network, Wuhan has held the "Wuhan International Creative Design Contest" every year since 2019. Adhering to the United Nations' sustainable development goals, with "green, digital and innovative" as the guiding direction, the contest has served as an effective media to promote innovation by bringing designing vigor into the city and providing a platform for the designers and institutes. In 2023, around the theme of "Build Visions With Creativity," the brand new Wuhan International Creative Design Contest and the global call is underway. The contest focuses on the BIM application in engineering construction and the design of Wuhan Design Museum, a new cultural landmark to be built soon, and invites global design elites to participate and develop their ideas.

We invite enterprises, institutions, designers, students, and individuals to participate. The contest will go through stages of call for entries, shortlisting, online display and online voting, exhibition, awarding and so on. The winning works will be exhibited and awarded with the maximum prize up to 1,000,000 CNY on the Wuhan Design Day, and a grand awarding ceremony will be held on a luxury cruise ship by the beautiful Yangtze River, which is on November 1st, 2023.

For more official information and requirements related to the contest, please follow the 7th Wuhan Design Biennale's official account on WeChat.

SOURCE 2023 Wuhan International Creative Design Contest

