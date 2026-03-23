Call for Entries: Globee® Awards Invite Organizations Across Australia and New Zealand to Nominate Their Achievements

Recognizing local, regional, and global achievements across 10 awards programs with worldwide participation

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, a business awards program with worldwide participation, today announced a call for entries inviting organizations, teams, and individuals across Australia and New Zealand to nominate their achievements for global recognition.

For more information and to submit nominations, visit: https://globeeawards.com

Following increased participation from organizations in Australia and New Zealand, the Globee® Awards are encouraging further nominations from across these markets. Organizations of all sizes—including startups, private and public companies, government entities, and non-profit organizations—are welcome to submit their achievements.

The Globee® Awards recognize excellence across a wide range of categories, including business, innovation, technology, leadership, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, impact, excellence, and more. These recognitions are delivered through 10 specialized awards programs, each designed to highlight achievements across different areas of business and industry. Nominations are welcomed for local, regional, and global achievements, ensuring that impactful work at every level has the opportunity to be recognized.

Participants benefit from a data-driven evaluation process conducted by experienced professionals from diverse industries worldwide. Winners receive global recognition, verified eCertificates, and the opportunity to showcase their achievements to an international audience.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards, a business awards program with worldwide participation, organize 10 awards programs that recognize achievements and innovations across multiple industries and sectors. With participation from organizations and professionals around the globe, the awards honor excellence through a data-driven evaluation process.

Follow: @globeeawards

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SOURCE Globee Awards