Call for Entries: Teen Video Contest Underway at Burke & Herbert Bank

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Burke & Herbert Bank is accepting submissions for its 2021 Lights, Camera, Save! video contest until March 1, 2021. Teens, 13-18 years old, can win cash prizes, including a top prize of $5,000 by creating a 30-second video promoting wise money management.

The contest, organized by the American Bankers Association Foundation, is a national competition that encourages teens to use video to communicate the value of sound money management and inspire their peers to become lifelong savers.

Burke & Herbert Bank will host the first round of judging and select a winner to compete on the national level for cash prizes: $5,000 for first place, $2,000 for second place and $1,000 each for two runners-up. Burke & Herbert Bank is rewarding regional winners with $350, $100, and $50, respectively, as well as awarding a $50 gift card to each of their sponsoring teachers.

"Lights, Camera, Save! gives Northern Virginia students an opportunity to harness their creativity and learn about using money wisely," said Terry Cole, Executive Vice President at Burke & Herbert Bank. "It is so important, especially in today's challenging economic environment, for teens to learn the value of establishing sound financial habits. This video contest provides a fun and unique way to encourage teens to build these habits to motivate each other."

To participate, teens must submit a completed entry form along with a link to their original video by March 1. The contest is open to filmmakers of all experience levels. Videos will be judged on their quality, message, and the criteria set forth by the contest's official rules. For full rules and entry form, visit burkeandherbertbank.com. To learn more about Lights, Camera, Save!, visit lightscamerasave.com.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company, established in 1852, is the oldest bank in the Commonwealth of Virginia and the oldest continuously operating bank in the Washington DC area. The Bank offers a full range of personal and business banking products and services designed to meet customers' banking, borrowing, and investing needs. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company is headquartered in Alexandria and operates more than 20 branches in Northern Virginia.

Member FDIC

CONTACT: Jane Petty

703-216-5491

SOURCE Burke & Herbert Bank

Related Links

www.burkeandherbert.com

