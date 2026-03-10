Call for Global Entries: Globee® Awards for Achievement Invite Individuals and Teams Worldwide to Nominate Their Achievements

Recognizing measurable achievements by professionals and teams at the local, regional, and global levels across industries

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards for Achievement, part of the Globee Awards' portfolio of merit-based and data-driven recognition programs with worldwide acceptance and industry-wide participation, invite individuals and teams from around the world to nominate their achievements for evaluation and recognition.

Learn more and submit entries at: https://globeeawards.com/achievement/

Open to participants worldwide, the Globee® Awards for Achievement recognize accomplishments at every level — from local and regional achievements to initiatives that have broader national or global influence.

The program welcomes submissions from working professionals, teams, departments, and leaders representing organizations of all sizes and industries. Achievements may include initiatives, projects, innovations, operational improvements, leadership accomplishments, and other measurable contributions that demonstrate progress and impact within organizations or communities.

Winners are determined solely by the average scores provided by qualified industry professionals and business leaders serving on the judging panel, ensuring a structured, transparent, and peer-driven evaluation process.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards organize merit-based, data-driven business recognition programs with worldwide acceptance and industry-wide participation. Across ten award programs, achievements by individuals, teams, products and services, companies, brands, and government organizations are evaluated through independent peer review conducted by qualified industry professionals and business leaders worldwide.

