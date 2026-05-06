Globee® Awards for Impact Invite Working Professionals and Business Owners Worldwide to Volunteer as Judges

In its 19th year, the program invites qualified professionals to participate in a global, merit-based, data-driven evaluation process recognizing achievements across industries and regions

SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation that recognize achievements across industries, announced an open call inviting working professionals and business owners worldwide to apply to serve as judges for the Globee® Awards for Impact.

For full eligibility details and the official application form, visit: https://globeeawards.com/impact/

Now in its 19th year, the Globee® Awards for Impact have evolved to recognize achievements across a wide range of industries and regions globally. The program welcomes participation from professionals who can contribute relevant experience and perspectives to the evaluation of submissions representing diverse forms of impact across organizations, teams, and individuals.

Applicants may include professionals from corporate, non-profit, and public sectors, as well as entrepreneurs and business owners with demonstrated experience in their respective fields. Judges contribute by reviewing assigned entries and evaluating them based on defined scoring criteria within a structured and consistent framework.

Judging is conducted through a merit-based, data-driven evaluation process, designed to provide a structured, consistent, and transparent assessment of entries. Participation on the judging panel is voluntary, and selected judges are expected to complete assigned evaluations in accordance with program requirements.

Submission of an application does not guarantee selection. Applications are reviewed based on professional qualifications, experience, and alignment with program requirements, and only a limited number of applicants are invited to participate as judges. Applicants are encouraged to apply early.

Individuals who are selected and who complete the required evaluation assignments may be eligible for recognition, including verified eCertificates and inclusion on the official judges listing.

Qualified professionals are invited to submit their credentials for review. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted following the evaluation of applications.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards are organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation. Across 10 awards programs, the Globee® Awards recognize achievements across industries and sectors. The programs are open to organizations of all sizes, and evaluations are conducted through a structured, consistent, and transparent process, with participation from experienced professionals across multiple industries worldwide.

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SOURCE Globee Awards