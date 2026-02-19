Call for Global Entries: Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence to Recognize AI Adoption Achievements Worldwide

News provided by

Globee Awards

Feb 19, 2026, 10:50 ET

Honoring individuals, teams, and organizations advancing Artificial Intelligence across industries and regions worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of merit-based, data-driven business recognition programs with worldwide acceptance and industry-wide participation, have issued a Call for Global Entries for the Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence.

Learn more and submit your achievements: https://globeeawards.com/artificial-intelligence/

This prestigious global recognition program invites submissions that highlight real-world adoption and implementation of Artificial Intelligence across industries. The awards recognize individuals, teams, departments, startups, enterprises, government agencies, and public sector organizations that are successfully integrating AI technologies to improve operations, enhance customer experiences, strengthen security, drive innovation, and deliver measurable results.

From AI-powered automation and predictive analytics to enterprise AI platforms and responsible AI governance, the Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence spotlight practical achievements that demonstrate how AI is transforming business and operational environments.

Open to participants from every country and every industry, the program welcomes achievements in products and services, organizational initiatives, leadership, teams, and digital innovations.

Winners are determined solely by the average scores provided by qualified industry professionals and business leaders serving on the judging panel, ensuring a transparent, objective, and peer-driven recognition process.

About the Globee® Awards
The Globee® Awards organize merit-based, data-driven business recognition programs with worldwide acceptance and industry-wide participation. Across ten award programs, the Globee® Awards recognize achievements by individuals, teams, products and services, companies, brands, and government organizations. Winners are determined solely by the average scores provided by independent industry professionals and business leaders serving as judges. To learn more, visit https://globeeawards.com.

Follow: @globeeawards

Hashtags: #GlobeeAwards #ArtificialIntelligence #AIAwards #AIAdoption #BusinessRecognition #TechInnovation #MeritBasedAwards

All trademarks belong to their respective owners.

SOURCE Globee Awards

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Serve on the Judging Panel: Globee® Awards for Achievement Invites Accomplished Business Leaders and Industry Professionals Worldwide

Serve on the Judging Panel: Globee® Awards for Achievement Invites Accomplished Business Leaders and Industry Professionals Worldwide

The Globee® Awards for Achievement, part of the Globee Awards' premier portfolio of merit-based and data-driven business recognition programs,...
Call for Global Entries: Globee® Awards for Technology to Recognize Tech Adoption Achievements Worldwide

Call for Global Entries: Globee® Awards for Technology to Recognize Tech Adoption Achievements Worldwide

The Globee® Awards for Technology, part of the Globee Awards' premier portfolio of merit-based and data-driven business awards programs, have issued...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

The Latest Artificial Intelligence News

The Latest Artificial Intelligence News

Awards

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics