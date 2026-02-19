Call for Global Entries: Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence to Recognize AI Adoption Achievements Worldwide

Honoring individuals, teams, and organizations advancing Artificial Intelligence across industries and regions worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of merit-based, data-driven business recognition programs with worldwide acceptance and industry-wide participation, have issued a Call for Global Entries for the Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence.

This prestigious global recognition program invites submissions that highlight real-world adoption and implementation of Artificial Intelligence across industries. The awards recognize individuals, teams, departments, startups, enterprises, government agencies, and public sector organizations that are successfully integrating AI technologies to improve operations, enhance customer experiences, strengthen security, drive innovation, and deliver measurable results.

From AI-powered automation and predictive analytics to enterprise AI platforms and responsible AI governance, the Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence spotlight practical achievements that demonstrate how AI is transforming business and operational environments.

Open to participants from every country and every industry, the program welcomes achievements in products and services, organizational initiatives, leadership, teams, and digital innovations.

Winners are determined solely by the average scores provided by qualified industry professionals and business leaders serving on the judging panel, ensuring a transparent, objective, and peer-driven recognition process.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards organize merit-based, data-driven business recognition programs with worldwide acceptance and industry-wide participation. Across ten award programs, the Globee® Awards recognize achievements by individuals, teams, products and services, companies, brands, and government organizations. Winners are determined solely by the average scores provided by independent industry professionals and business leaders serving as judges. To learn more, visit https://globeeawards.com.

