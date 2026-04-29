Call for Global Entries: Globee® Awards for Leadership Invite Nominations for Leadership Achievements at Local, Regional, and Global Levels

Recognizing local, regional, and global leadership achievements across industries with worldwide participation

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation that recognize achievements across industries, announced a call for global entries for the Globee® Awards for Leadership, inviting organizations, teams, and professionals worldwide to nominate their leadership achievements for consideration.

For more information and to submit nominations, visit: https://globeeawards.com/leadership/

The program welcomes submissions representing leadership demonstrated across a wide range of contexts, including organizational leadership, team leadership, operational leadership, and leadership reflected through innovation, transformation, and measurable performance outcomes.

The Globee® Awards for Leadership recognize achievements across category groups including products and services, company and organization, individual and team, and brand, communication and creative. These recognitions are part of 10 awards programs that collectively reflect achievements across business and technology domains.

Nominations are welcomed for local, regional, and global leadership achievements, ensuring that impactful leadership at every level—across industries, organizations, and roles—has the opportunity to be recognized.

Entries are evaluated through a merit-based, data-driven process involving participation from experienced professionals across multiple industries worldwide. Evaluations are conducted through a structured, consistent, and transparent process, based on defined criteria.

Entries are open to organizations, teams, and professionals worldwide.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards are organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation. Through 10 awards programs, the Globee® Awards recognize achievements across multiple industries and sectors. The programs use a structured evaluation approach involving participation from professionals across various industries.

Follow: @globeeawards

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SOURCE Globee Awards