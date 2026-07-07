The 19th Annual Globee® Awards for Impact Invite Teams and Departments Worldwide to Nominate Local Workplace and Business Achievements

Recognizing local achievements demonstrating measurable impact, innovation, leadership, operational excellence, customer success, and organizational progress

SAN FRANCISCO, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation that recognize achievements across industries, announced that entries are currently being accepted for the 19th Annual Globee® Awards for Impact, inviting teams and departments worldwide to nominate their local workplace and business achievements for consideration.

Apply now: https://globeeawards.com/impact/

The program welcomes nominations representing achievements from teams and departments across all business functions, including information technology, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, engineering, customer service, human resources, finance, operations, manufacturing, sales, marketing, communications, healthcare, education, research, government, and other organizational environments.

Submissions may represent achievements related to operational improvement, digital transformation, customer and employee experiences, workplace innovation, sustainability initiatives, community engagement, process improvement, business growth, technology implementation, and other accomplishments demonstrating measurable impact.

Organizations of all sizes are invited to participate, including startups, small and medium businesses, large enterprises, public and private companies, government entities, educational institutions, research organizations, and non-profit organizations worldwide.

Nominations are welcomed for local, regional, and global achievements, ensuring that impactful work performed by teams and departments at every level has the opportunity to be recognized.

Entries are evaluated through a merit-based, data-driven process involving participation from experienced professionals across multiple industries worldwide. Evaluations are conducted through a structured, consistent, and transparent framework based on defined scoring criteria.

Entries are open to organizations, teams, and departments worldwide.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards are organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation. Through 10 awards programs, the Globee® Awards recognize achievements across multiple industries and sectors. The programs use a structured evaluation approach involving participation from professionals across various industries.

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Hashtags: #GlobeeAwards #ImpactAwards #Teams #Departments #WorkplaceAchievements #BusinessAchievements #OperationalExcellence #Leadership #Innovation #GlobalRecognition

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SOURCE Globee Awards