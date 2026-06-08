Call for Global Entries: Globee® Awards for Technology, Now in Its 21st Year, Invite Organizations Worldwide to Nominate Digital Transformation Achievements

Recognizing local, regional, and global achievements in digital transformation across industries, organizations, products, services, and operational environments

SAN FRANCISCO, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation that recognize achievements across industries, announced a call for global entries for the 21st Annual Globee® Awards for Technology, inviting organizations worldwide to nominate their digital transformation achievements for consideration.

Learn more and submit your entries at: https://globeeawards.com/technology/

Digital transformation continues to reshape how organizations operate, engage customers, deliver services, manage data, and implement technology-driven solutions. The Globee® Awards for Technology recognize achievements resulting from the strategic use of technology to improve business processes, operational effectiveness, customer experiences, workforce productivity, and organizational performance.

The program welcomes submissions representing achievements in cloud computing, enterprise modernization, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, automation, digital platforms, analytics, customer engagement technologies, smart infrastructure, workflow optimization, and other technology-driven transformation initiatives.

Organizations of all sizes—including startups, small and medium businesses, large enterprises, public and private companies, government entities, educational institutions, research organizations, and non-profit organizations—are invited to participate. Submissions may represent achievements from organizations, teams, departments, products, services, and technology initiatives that demonstrate measurable impact.

The Globee® Awards for Technology recognize achievements across category groups including products and services, company and organization, individual and team, and brand, communication and creative. These recognitions are part of 10 awards programs that collectively reflect achievements across business and technology domains.

Nominations are welcomed for local, regional, and global achievements, ensuring that impactful digital transformation initiatives at every level have the opportunity to be recognized.

Entries are evaluated through a merit-based, data-driven process involving participation from experienced professionals across multiple industries worldwide. Evaluations are conducted through a structured, consistent, and transparent framework based on defined scoring criteria.

Entries are open to organizations worldwide.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards are organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation. Through 10 awards programs, the Globee® Awards recognize achievements across multiple industries and sectors. The programs use a structured evaluation approach involving participation from professionals across various industries.

Follow: @globeeawards

Hashtags: #GlobeeAwards #TechnologyAwards #DigitalTransformation #CloudComputing #ArtificialIntelligence #Cybersecurity #Automation #EnterpriseTechnology #Innovation #GlobalRecognition

All trademarks belong to their respective owners.

SOURCE Globee Awards