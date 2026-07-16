The 16th Annual Globee® Awards for Business Invite Professional Achievement Nominations Worldwide

Global awards program invites professionals, organizations, teams, and departments to showcase measurable local, regional, and global professional achievements

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards are now accepting nominations for the 16th Annual Globee® Awards for Business, inviting professionals, organizations, teams, and departments worldwide to submit their most significant Professional achievements. The awards recognize measurable accomplishments that have contributed to business growth, operational excellence, innovation, customer success, workplace improvement, and organizational performance across industries.

Apply now: https://globeeawards.com/business-awards/

The Globee® Awards for Business recognize professional achievements across every workplace function, profession, organizational level, industry, and geographic region. Nominations are welcomed from startups, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, government organizations, nonprofit organizations, and educational institutions. Achievements may be submitted on behalf of individuals, teams, departments, or entire organizations.

Entries are evaluated through an independent judging process conducted by experienced business professionals from around the world using transparent scoring criteria that assess the achievement, the quality of the submission, supporting evidence, and measurable results.

Organizations interested in participating are encouraged to review award categories, eligibility requirements, submission guidelines, and entry deadlines available through the Globee® Awards.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards are organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation. Through 10 awards programs, the Globee® Awards recognize achievements across multiple industries and sectors. The programs use a structured evaluation approach involving participation from professionals across various industries.

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SOURCE Globee Awards