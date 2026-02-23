Call for Global Entries: Globee® Awards for Technology to Recognize Cybersecurity, Safety & Digital Trust Products and Services Worldwide

Honoring existing, enhanced, and newly launched technology solutions that protect organizations, strengthen resilience, and build digital trust across industries

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards for Technology, part of the Globee Awards' portfolio of merit-based and data-driven business recognition programs, announce a global call for entries to recognize outstanding cybersecurity, safety, and digital trust products and services from organizations worldwide.

In today's interconnected and AI-driven landscape, cybersecurity and digital trust technologies serve as foundational pillars of business continuity, operational resilience, and public confidence. The Globee® Awards for Technology honor existing, upgraded, and newly introduced products and services that demonstrate measurable impact in protecting digital infrastructure, safeguarding data, managing risk, strengthening compliance, and enabling secure digital transformation.

The program welcomes entries from startups, mid-sized firms, multinational enterprises, government agencies, and public sector institutions from every country.

Winners are determined solely by the average scores provided by qualified industry professionals and business leaders serving on the judging panel, ensuring a structured, transparent, and objective peer-driven evaluation process.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards organize 100% merit-based, data-driven business recognition programs with worldwide acceptance and industry-wide participation. Across ten award programs, achievements by individuals, teams, products and services, companies, brands, and government organizations are evaluated through independent peer review conducted by qualified industry professionals and business leaders worldwide.

