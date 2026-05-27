Globee® Awards Invite Universities, Colleges, and Research Institutions Worldwide to Nominate Innovation and Research Achievements

Recognizing local, regional, and global achievements in innovation, applied research, technology advancement, and organizational impact with worldwide participation

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation that recognize achievements across industries, announced a call for global entries inviting universities, colleges, and research institutions worldwide to nominate their innovation and research achievements for consideration.

Learn more and submit your entries at: https://globeeawards.com

Many innovations and technology advancements originate within educational and research environments, contributing to progress across industries and organizational sectors. The program welcomes submissions representing achievements in applied research, technology development, artificial intelligence, healthcare innovation, cybersecurity, engineering, sustainability, digital transformation, commercialization initiatives, and other measurable contributions demonstrating impact.

The awards are open to universities, colleges, research centers, innovation labs, academic-industry collaboration programs, and related institutions worldwide. Submissions may also represent achievements from departments, research teams, faculty-led initiatives, innovation centers, startup incubators, and interdisciplinary programs.

The Globee® Awards recognize achievements across category groups including products and services, company and organization, individual and team, and brand, communication and creative. These recognitions are part of 10 awards programs that collectively reflect achievements across business, innovation, leadership, and technology domains.

Nominations are welcomed for local, regional, and global achievements, ensuring that impactful innovation and research initiatives at every level have the opportunity to be recognized.

Entries are evaluated through a merit-based, data-driven process involving participation from experienced professionals across multiple industries worldwide. Evaluations are conducted through a structured, consistent, and transparent framework based on defined scoring criteria.

Entries are open to institutions and organizations worldwide.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards are organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation. Through 10 awards programs, the Globee® Awards recognize achievements across multiple industries and sectors. The programs use a structured evaluation approach involving participation from professionals across various industries.

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SOURCE Globee Awards