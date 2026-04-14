Call for Global Entries: Globee® Awards Invite Organizations Worldwide, Including Latin America, to Nominate Their Business Achievements

Recognizing business achievements from expanding markets and cross-border growth across Latin America with worldwide participation

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, a business awards program with worldwide participation that recognizes achievements across industries, announced a call for global entries, inviting organizations, teams, and professionals from around the world—including Latin America—to nominate their business achievements for consideration.

For more information and to submit nominations, visit: https://globeeawards.com

Organizations across Latin America, as well as multinational companies operating in the region, are encouraged to submit achievements reflecting business growth, market expansion, and operational impact across diverse industries. The awards are open to organizations of all sizes, including startups, private and public companies, government entities, and non-profit organizations.

The Globee® Awards recognize business achievements across category groups including products and services, company and organization, individual and team, and brand, communication and creative. These recognitions are part of 10 awards programs that collectively reflect achievements across business and technology domains.

Submissions may highlight outcomes such as regional expansion, customer growth, process improvements, technology adoption, and cross-border business initiatives. Nominations are welcomed for local, regional, and global achievements, reflecting the varied scale at which organizations operate.

Entries are evaluated through a merit-based, data-driven process involving participation from experienced professionals across multiple industries worldwide. The evaluation approach is designed to provide a structured and consistent assessment of submissions.

Entries are open to organizations worldwide.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards, a business awards program with worldwide participation, organize 10 awards programs that recognize achievements and innovations across multiple industries and sectors. With participation from organizations and professionals around the globe, the awards honor excellence through a data-driven evaluation process.

Follow: @globeeawards

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SOURCE Globee Awards