The 14th Annual Globee® Awards for Leadership Invite Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Achievement Nominations Worldwide

Recognizing local, regional, and global achievements demonstrating leadership in enterprise artificial intelligence, intelligent automation, generative AI, machine learning, and AI-driven organizational transformation

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation that recognize achievements across industries, announced that entries are currently being accepted for the 14th Annual Globee® Awards for Leadership, inviting enterprise artificial intelligence achievement nominations from organizations and professionals worldwide.

Apply now: https://globeeawards.com/leadership/

Now in its 14th year, the Globee® Awards for Leadership continue to evolve alongside today's workplace by recognizing leadership achievements demonstrated at every level of business and across industries worldwide. The program recognizes achievements from professionals, business owners, teams, departments, organizations, products and services, and brand, communications, and creative initiatives that demonstrate measurable impact.

The program welcomes nominations representing achievements in enterprise artificial intelligence strategy, generative AI, machine learning, intelligent automation, AI governance, responsible AI, enterprise data and AI platforms, predictive analytics, enterprise applications, customer experience transformation, digital transformation, operational improvement, enterprise architecture, and other AI-driven initiatives that demonstrate measurable organizational impact.

Organizations of all sizes are invited to participate, including startups, small and medium businesses, large enterprises, public and private companies, government entities, educational institutions, research organizations, and non-profit organizations worldwide.

Submissions may represent achievements from individual professionals, business owners, teams, departments, enterprise AI groups, centers of excellence, enterprise architecture teams, technology organizations, transformation offices, and cross-functional initiatives responsible for delivering measurable enterprise AI outcomes.

The Globee® Awards for Leadership recognize achievements across category groups including products and services, company and organization, individual and team, and brand, communication and creative. These recognitions are part of 10 awards programs that collectively reflect achievements across business and technology domains.

Nominations are welcomed for local, regional, and global achievements, ensuring that impactful enterprise artificial intelligence achievements at every level have the opportunity to be recognized.

Entries are evaluated through a merit-based, data-driven process involving participation from experienced professionals across multiple industries worldwide. Evaluations are conducted through a structured, consistent, and transparent framework based on defined scoring criteria.

Entries are open to organizations and professionals worldwide.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards are organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation. Through 10 awards programs, the Globee® Awards recognize achievements across multiple industries and sectors. The programs use a structured evaluation approach involving participation from professionals across various industries.

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SOURCE Globee Awards