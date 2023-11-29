Call for Nominations: 2024 ACHP/HUD Secretary's Award for Excellence in Historic Preservation

WASHINGTON, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nominations are open for the 2024 ACHP/HUD Secretary's Award for Excellence in Historic Preservation. The Advisory Council on Historic Preservation (ACHP) partners with HUD to recognize developers, organizations, and agencies for their success in advancing the goals of historic preservation while providing affordable housing and/or expanded economic opportunities for low- and moderate-income families and individuals. In addition, nominated projects or activities will be judged for the success they have achieved in preserving, rehabilitating, restoring, and interpreting our architectural and cultural heritage. Eligible projects must meet the following criteria —

  • Promote the use of historic buildings for affordable housing, community development, and/or expanded economic opportunities.
  • Include HUD funds, financing, or other assistance.
  • Meet preservation guidelines.
  • Contribute to local and/or tribal community revitalization efforts.

Nominations must be completed electronically and submitted with supporting materials following the instructions provided here. All nominations are due by 11:59 pm PST on December 18, 2023. One award will be presented in summer 2024.

Take part in this exciting opportunity to celebrate achievements in historic preservation in your community!

Learn more on HUD User: https://www.huduser.gov/portal/about/HistoricPres-intro.html

