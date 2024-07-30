Call for Nominations: 2024 Rabobank North America Leadership Awards

Annual awards to honor top impact makers for industry stewardship, sustainability and innovation

NEW YORK, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rabobank, a premier global food and agribusiness bank founded 125 years ago and a leading financier of the energy transition, today announced that it is seeking nominations for its Rabobank North America Leadership Awards. The annual awards recognize F&A and renewable energy companies for successful initiatives that lead the way in industry stewardship, sustainability and innovation.

Today, a series of societal trends, including population growth, urbanization, dietary changes and economic progress in emerging markets are driving more robust demand for food, water and energy. In recent years, the fragility of this ecosystem has become more palpable in the face of exogenous factors such as war, disease, extreme weather and historic inflation. By 2050, there will be 10 billion people on the planet in need of food and fuel.

Against that backdrop, Rabobank is keenly focused on acting as a positive force for our clients, employees and society. Our Leadership Awards are a natural extension of our role in interdependent food and energy systems as well as Rabobank's purpose-driven mission—growing a better world together. Our award recipients, which range from large corporations to fast-growing new brands, are the trailblazers answering the call for greater social responsibility and community involvement.

"As a stalwart in the food and agribusiness arena, Rabobank has a front-row seat to transformational changes that are essential to feed and power the world," said Willem Boezen, chief executive officer of Rabobank North America. "Through their grit, performance and game-changing ideas, these top-flight companies are making an indelible impact—one that extends well beyond their financial results. We look forward to honoring these star performers for lighting the path to a more sustainable society."

Nominations across the three categories below will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. ET on Aug. 31, 2024 and must include highlighted initiatives and achievements occurring between July 1, 2023 and June 30, 2024. Rabobank screens nominees carefully using publicly available information and their submissions are reviewed by an esteemed panel of independent judges across the industry, academia and the public sector.

Companies operating in the F&A industry and in the energy transition across North America can nominate themselves or be nominated by a third party for one or more of awards. To apply, use the nomination forms below or visit the Rabobank Wholesale Banking North America website, rabobankwholesalebankingna.com.

Excellence: Rabobank's top honor is the Award for Excellence in Corporate Leadership, which recognizes a large-scale market leader in North America that has demonstrated a great and lasting impact in its sector. Last year's winner was Taylor Farms, the leading producer of salads and healthy fresh foods in North America .



Sustainability: The Award for Leadership in Sustainability recognizes a high-impact market leader that has taken unique and remarkable steps towards business, environmental, social and governance sustainability. The 2023 winner was Campbell Soup Company, a Camden, N.J. -based maker of affordable meals, beverages and snacks operating in 120 countries globally.



Innovation: The Award for Emerging Leadership in Innovation recognizes a fast-growing young company that is addressing issues in the food and agribusiness sectors in an innovative way. The 2023 winner was Full Harvest, the first B2B produce marketplace to connect farmers with produce buyers that have expertise in reducing on-farm food waste and improving profitability.

Winners will be notified in October and honored at our annual Leadership Summit on Dec. 5, 2024 in New York City, where they will be publicly recognized for their outstanding work. For more information about the Rabobank Leadership Awards, please visit rabobankwholesalebankingna.com.

