Call for Participation: SOLAR 2025 Conference - Innovation for Universal Renewable Energy Access

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Call for Participation is now open for the American Solar Energy Society's (ASES) 54th Annual National Solar Conference, SOLAR 2025 , to be held in Boulder, Colorado, on August 4-6, 2025!

This year's conference, themed "Innovation for Universal Renewable Energy Access," will explore the latest, most impactful, cutting-edge practices, policies, and technologies driving the just and equitable transformation in the U.S. and worldwide to a carbon-free global energy economy.

ASES invites all members of the renewable energy community to share their ongoing or recent work, highlighting how their innovations are driving or will drive the transformation to universal renewable energy access. Learn more and submit your extended abstract at ases.org/conference.

Topics of interest include (but are not limited to):

Solar energy technologies

Energy storage and grid flexibility

Workforce development

Building energy technologies

Community-led renewable programs

Policies and finance mechanisms

A just and equitable energy transformation

Join us next year in Boulder, Colorado, and shape the future and accelerate the transition to a clean, sustainable energy world! For more information and to submit your extended abstract, please visit ases.org/conference or email [email protected] with any questions.

