Call for Presenters Now Open for 2019 ICT Canada--Presented by BICSI

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BICSI, the association advancing the information and communications technology (ICT) community, is looking for dynamic storytellers, speakers and top-notch professionals experienced in the ICT industry to present at the ICT Canada—Presented by BICSI conference, at the Toronto Congress Centre on April 8-11.

The conference will be unprecedented in terms of what we offer to attendees and plans include an Immersive Technology Learning Experience in the exhibit hall. Click here to watch a short video about the conference, featuring Greg Porter, RCDD, BICSI Canadian Region Director.

ICT management, design and installation professionals from all over the world will walk away with valuable and timely information that can help them improve job-related outcomes and keep a pulse on rapidly advancing industry developments. Plus, confirmed presenters will also receive a complimentary conference registration.

Presentation topics may be covered in many formats, comprising of panel discussions, case studies and hands-on sessions with immersion learning experiences focused on innovative approaches to ICT topics including:

- Internet of Things (IoT)

- Intelligent Buildings

- Smart Cities and Smart Buildings

- Data Centers

- Distributed Antennae Systems

- Building Information Modeling (BIM)

- Power over Ethernet (PoE)

- Passive Optical Network (PON)

- And much more

Click here for more information on additional topics of interest and how to apply. All completed submissions are due by November 30, 2018.

To learn more about the conference visit bicsi.org/ictcanada.

About BICSI

BICSI is a professional association supporting advancing the information and communications technology (ICT) community. ICT covers the spectrum of voice, data, electronic safety & security, project management and audio & video technologies. It encompasses the design, integration and installation of pathways, spaces, optical fiber- and copper-based distribution systems, wireless-based systems and infrastructure that supports the transportation of information and associated signaling between and among communications and information gathering devices.

BICSI provides information, education and knowledge assessment for individuals and companies in the ITS industry. We serve more than 23,000 ICT professionals, including designers, installers and technicians. These individuals provide the fundamental infrastructure for telecommunications, audio/video, life safety and automation systems. Through courses, conferences, publications and professional registration programs, BICSI staff and volunteers assist ICT professionals in delivering critical products and services and offer opportunities for continual improvement and enhanced professional stature. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, USA, BICSI membership spans nearly 100 countries.

