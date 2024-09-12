Call for Proposals is Now Open for Sport United Conference 2024: A Virtual Event Co-hosted by American Public University System and Policy Studies Organization

November 7-8 Event Includes Keynote from Premier Lacrosse League President Paul Rabil

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Public University System (APUS) and the Policy Studies Organization (PSO) today announced the inaugural Sport United Conference, open to the public, scheduled for November 7-8, 2024. The free, virtual event – which will focus on sport and Esport management – is accepting speaking proposals from experts, scholars, and practitioners until September 30. For detailed guidelines, please refer to the official call for proposals document.

Those interested in attending can register at the Sport United Conference website for no cost.

"I am looking forward to the insights and innovations that will emerge from this event," said Dr. Brian Freeland, Dean of APUS School of Health Sciences. "We will hear from practitioners and subject matter experts on some of the most significant topics in our industry, such as name, image, and likeness (NIL), and technologies that are changing the sports landscape."

The event explores the dynamic intersections of sports, culture, policy, and business. Interactive presentations and discussions on trends impacting sport and Esport industries will be featured.

"Conference attendees get the chance to learn from the game changers," said Dr. Brittany Jacobs, Department Chair of APUS School of Health Sciences. "This 'don't miss' event fosters collaboration between sport and Esport academia and industry to pave the way for innovations in both areas."

All submissions will undergo a peer-review process to ensure they align with the event's core themes:

NIL & Amateurism: dealmaking, player relations, ethical & legal concerns, brand building, athlete/parent preparation, Esport scholarships/earnings, and institutional stakeholders (governing bodies, leagues, universities, teams).

dealmaking, player relations, ethical & legal concerns, brand building, athlete/parent preparation, Esport scholarships/earnings, and institutional stakeholders (governing bodies, leagues, universities, teams). Innovation – Technology and AI: reshaping the way that we view, participate, and engage with sport from performance enhancement, innovation in equipment, virtual/augmented reality, and predictive analytics.

reshaping the way that we view, participate, and engage with sport from performance enhancement, innovation in equipment, virtual/augmented reality, and predictive analytics. Coaching & Athlete Development: training, well-being, leadership, recruitment and retention of athletes and coaches.

The conference features a keynote presentation by Paul Rabil, a trailblazing professional lacrosse player, entrepreneur, and co-founder of the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL). Paul Rabil has been instrumental in revolutionizing lacrosse, bringing it to new heights of popularity and professional recognition. His session will offer a unique perspective on the impact of sports on cultural development and international relations, as well as insights on sports entrepreneurship and innovation.

In addition to Rabil, the conference will showcase speakers from academia, government, sports organizations, and the private sector. Current slated speakers include (with more to come):

Jeremy Evans , CEO and Founder, California Sports Lawyer

CEO and Founder, California Sports Lawyer Dr. Janet Howes , Director of the Sport Management and Promotion Program, University of Saint Joseph, former Venue Transportation Manager for Olympic & Paralympic Games

Director of the Sport Management and Promotion Program, University of Saint Joseph, former Venue Transportation Manager for Olympic & Paralympic Games Dr. Christopher Streeter , Assistant Professor of Sport Management, Nichols College , Head Men's Soccer Coach at Westfield State University

Assistant Professor of Sport Management, , Head Men's Soccer Coach at Westfield State University Dr. Barry Shollenberger , Teaching Assistant, American Military University, former Head Baseball Coach at the University of Alabama

Teaching Assistant, American Military University, former Head Baseball Coach at the Phil Crisp , Program Leader for Sport Development and Coaching, University of Chichester

Program Leader for Sport Development and Coaching, University of Chichester Adrienne McIntire , Head Coach, and Director of Esports, Midland University.

These experts will give conference attendees insights into the challenges and opportunities at the intersection of sports and policy.

About the Policy Studies Organization (PSO)

Policy Studies Organization publishes academic journals and book series, sponsors conferences, and produces programs. It seeks to disseminate scholarship and information to serve those making and evaluating policy.

About American Public University System

American Public University System (APUS) delivers affordable, high-quality, workforce-relevant higher education. With a vibrant, diverse, and inclusive 33-year history, and over 147,000 alumni from more than 80 countries, APUS is recognized for its innovative approach to online learning1. APUS is in the top 11% for students' return on educational investment, compared to 4,500 colleges and universities nationwide, according to the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce (2022)2.

APUS, which includes American Military University (AMU) and American Public University (APU), is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. APUS is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI). For more information, visit www.apus.edu.

1APUS has been honored with the online Learning Consortium's Gomory Award for Quality Online Education and is a five-time recipient of the consortium's Effective Practice Award https://www.apus.edu/newsroom/awards/.

2Ranking based on 20-year net present value (NPV) https://cew.georgetown.edu/cew-reports/roi2022/.

CONTACT

Meg Sheeley

Manager, Public Relations, APUS

[email protected]

SOURCE American Public University System