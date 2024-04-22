CALL FOR RESPONSES: CGCC 2024 Annual Business Survey on Chinese Enterprises in the U.S.

Help Shape Understanding Surrounding Chinese Investments in the U.S. by

participating in our survey today!

NEW YORK, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Join us in sharing an accurate picture of Chinese investment in the U.S. by filling out our 2024 survey.

WHO?

-Chinese enterprises already established in the U.S.

-Chinese enterprises who have recently entered the U.S. or are considering entering

WHAT?

CGCC 2024 Annual Business Survey on Chinese Enterprises in the U.S.

This year marks the eleventh consecutive year that CGCC is conducting its annual business survey of Chinese companies in the United States. Last year with your kind support, we received more than 100 effective responses, all of which directly informed the contents of our 2023 Annual Business Survey Report and helped to provide an accurate and timely picture of Chinese investments in the U.S.

In the post-pandemic era, the landscape for Chinese businesses looking to invest in the United States has transformed, offering fresh opportunities. The 2024 survey is specifically designed to explore the potential for new Chinese investments in the U.S. market. It will examine the motivations, assessments, and strategic approaches that Chinese enterprises are considering as they plan their expansion into the U.S. This focused exploration aims to provide deeper insights into the evolving dynamics of international investment from China to the United States.

This year's questionnaire takes about 20 minutes to complete. Your responses will anonymously contribute to the data presented in our 2024.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE

CLICK HERE to fill out the survey prior to the May 5th deadline. The survey is available in both English and Chinese.

If you are a Chinese enterprise that has recently entered the U.S. or are considering entering, we invite you to fill out a special section of this year's survey on New Investments. CLICK HERE to learn more.

If you would like to fill out the PDF version of the survey or have any questions, please contact Abby Li at +1 646-928-5125, [email protected].

WHY PARTICIPATE?

-Shape Industry Understanding: Your insights directly influence the narrative surrounding Chinese investments in the U.S., guiding business leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders towards informed decisions on both sides.

-Empower Your Community: By sharing your experiences, you contribute to a collective understanding that benefits all Chinese enterprises in the United States.

