Twenty Years of Building Connections & Creating Opportunities

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Established in 2005, China General Chamber of Commerce - USA (CGCC) has grown from a small coalition of visionary businesses into the largest and most impactful independent, non-partisan, non-governmental non-profit representing Chinese investments in the United States. As CGCC proudly approaches its 20th anniversary milestone in 2025, we are thrilled to announce the esteemed recipients of our CGCC "Twenty for Twenty" recognition. This prestigious accolade acknowledges the extraordinary contributions of twenty companies and twenty partners, whose unwavering support and visionary leadership have been pivotal in shaping the Chamber's remarkable journey. They will be celebrated at the CGCC 20th Anniversary Gala on Tuesday, February 11th, 2025, at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City.

Their contributions enabled CGCC to serve as a dynamic platform for impactful dialogue, collaboration and partnerships. Post this “Twenty for Twenty” Recognition Announcement

The companies and organizations honored this year have been steadfast pillars of CGCC's success, providing consistent and generous financial support that has empowered the Chamber to expand its reach, enhance its programs, and advance its mission. This recognition celebrates their contributions and underscores the importance of deepening these partnerships as CGCC continues to shape the future of U.S.-China business cooperation.

Bank of China USA

Ernst & Young LLP

China Construction America

SL Green Realty Corp.

HNA Trust Management

State Grid US Representative Office

ICBC US Region

China Mobile International (USA) Inc.

China Merchants Bank New York Branch

CITI

J.P. Morgan

Aland Health Holding

Loop Capital LLC

Sands

CICC

Vornado Realty Trust

China Construction Bank New York Branch

Chubb Group

SCG America Group Inc

China Telecom Americas

Agricultural Bank of China New York Branch

China Unicom (Americas) Operations Ltd.

FOSUN

Moinian Group

Hongdou New York Inc.

Waitex Group of Companies

Dorsey & Whitney LLP

Wanxiang America Corporation

COSCO SHIPPING (North America) Inc.

JN fibers, Inc.

Fuyao Glass America

FedEx

Delta Air Lines

PetroChina International (America), Inc.

SINOPEC North America Inc.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited North-America

DeHeng Chen LLC

Air China Limited New York Branch

US-China Business Council

With the theme "Building Connections and Creating Opportunities," the upcoming CGCC 20th Anniversary Gala, will celebrate the community's collective journey, reflecting on the partnerships, innovations, and shared successes that have defined the Chamber's history.

We wish you and your families a joyous new year filled with happiness, prosperity, and hope. Together, let us celebrate the past, embrace the present, and chart a path toward an even more vibrant and collaborative future.

SOURCE China General Chamber of Commerce - USA