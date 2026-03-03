Call to Action Foundation Launches Next Chapter Scholarship for Non-Traditional Students

SALT LAKE CITY, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Call to Action Foundation is pleased to announce the launch of its Next Chapter Scholarship Program, created to empower non-traditional students in pursuing higher education by reducing financial barriers and honoring life experience as an asset.

Designed for adult learners returning to or beginning their academic journeys, the program provides the comprehensive support needed for students to thrive academically, personally, and professionally.

New scholarship opportunity for adult learners

This need-based scholarship embodies the Call to Action Foundation's belief that opportunity should be within reach for every motivated non-traditional student. It is rooted in a vision of a future where adult learners can pursue higher education freely and confidently - elevating their careers, supporting their families, and making lasting contributions to their communities.

"Non-traditional students bring resilience, perspective, and real-world experience—qualities that higher education can further strengthen and elevate. Through the Next Chapter Scholarship, we aim to remove the barriers that stand in their way, and we're honored to support Next Chapter students as they take this next step," says Crystal Maggelet, Founder of the Call to Action Foundation.

Applications for the Next Chapter Scholarship opened on March 1, 2026, and must be submitted by April 17, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. MT. To learn more about the Next Chapter Scholarship program or to apply, please visit https://calltoactionphilanthropies.org/focus-areas/scholarships/next-chapter or contact [email protected].

About the Call to Action Foundation:

In 2022, the Call to Action Foundation was established to preserve and expand access to affordable housing and scholarships in the West and Midwest. In just three years, the Foundation has invested over $100 million in support of this critical mission.

www.calltoactionfdn.org

SOURCE Call to Action Foundation