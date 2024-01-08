Callan Adds Sarie Diloné to Alternatives Consulting Team

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Callan, a leading institutional investment consulting firm, announced today that Sarie Diloné joined the firm's Alternatives Consulting group as a vice president, providing consulting and research across alternatives with a particular focus on private equity and private debt. Based in the Summit, NJ office, Ms. Diloné reports to Pete Keliuotis, executive vice president and head of alternatives consulting at Callan.

"Sarie brings more than 20 years of experience in alternative investment research and has advised institutional clients in private equity, private credit, and diversifying strategies," said Mr. Keliuotis. "Callan's clients will benefit from her in-depth expertise across the alternatives landscape."

Most recently, Ms. Diloné was the head of U.S. private equity at Nomura Fiduciary Research and Consulting and the head of trading and macro strategy research at Guggenheim Partners.

"I'm very excited to join Callan's growing Alternatives Consulting group and become part of this select team of talented and highly motivated professionals," said Ms. Diloné. "Callan's strong research-driven approach and bespoke solutions for clients resonate well with me, and I'm looking forward to helping our clients successfully build their alternative portfolios in this dynamically shifting market environment."

Ms. Diloné earned a BA in comparative culture/linguistics at Sophia University in Tokyo and is a 2024 candidate for an executive MBA from New York University's Stern School of Business.

About Callan                                                
Callan was founded as an employee-owned investment consulting firm in 1973. Ever since, we have empowered institutional clients with creative, customized investment solutions backed by proprietary research, exclusive data, and ongoing education. Today, Callan advises clients with more than $3 trillion in total fund sponsor assets, which makes it among the largest independently owned investment consulting firms in the U.S. Callan uses a client-focused consulting model to serve pension and defined contribution plan sponsors, endowments, foundations, independent investment advisers, investment managers, and other asset owners. Callan has six offices throughout the U.S. Learn more at callan.com.

