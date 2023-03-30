Callan Promotes Greg DeForrest, CFA, to Executive Vice President and Head of Fund Sponsor Consulting

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Callan, a leading institutional investment consulting firm, announced today that Greg DeForrest, CFA, has been promoted to executive vice president and head of Fund Sponsor Consulting, effective April 1, 2023. He takes over the role from Millie Viqueira who is retiring after more than three decades at Callan. Mr. DeForrest, who also manages the West Coast consulting team, will report to CEO & Chief Research Officer Greg Allen.

Greg DeForrest, Head of Fund Sponsor Consulting at Callan

"Greg's breadth of knowledge, calm demeanor, and depth of industry experience make him perfect for this role," said Mr. Allen. "He has made significant contributions at Callan, and I can't wait to see what he will accomplish next."

During his 25-year career at Callan, Mr. DeForrest has held a number of positions across the firm. He started in Client Report Services in 1998, then joined the Global Manager Research team in 2001, which he went on to manage in 2007. In 2009, he joined the West Coast consulting team as an investment consultant and became the group's manager in 2014. He will continue to manage this team in his new role, as well as remain co-chair of Callan's Manager Search Committee and a member of the firm's Management Committee and Institute Advisory Committee.

Mr. DeForrest received a BA from Villanova University, is a holder of the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation, is a member of CFA Institute and CFA Society San Francisco, and is a shareholder of the firm.

"I would like to congratulate Millie on her successful career at Callan," said Mr. DeForrest. "I look forward to continuing Callan's 50-year history of partnering with clients to achieve their goals."

Ms. Viqueira, who joined Callan in 1991, took on the position of head of Fund Sponsor Consulting in 2018. Prior to that she managed Callan's New Jersey consulting office, co-chaired Callan's Manager Search Committee, and served as lead consultant for many of Callan's largest clients in the Northeast.

"I can't say enough about the difference Millie has made in her long career at Callan," said Mr. Allen. "Her contributions to the success of our firm and our clients are legion, and she has been a great friend to many of us, providing candid advice, keen insight, and sincere encouragement. She will be greatly missed."

About Callan

Callan was founded as an employee-owned investment consulting firm in 1973. Ever since, we have empowered institutional clients with creative, customized investment solutions backed by proprietary research, exclusive data, and ongoing education. Today, Callan advises on more than $3 trillion in total fund sponsor assets, which makes it among the largest independently owned investment consulting firms in the U.S. Callan uses a client-focused consulting model to serve pension and defined contribution plan sponsors, endowments, foundations, independent investment advisers, investment managers, and other asset owners. Callan has six offices throughout the U.S. Learn more at callan.com.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Anathan

[email protected]

415-274-3020

SOURCE Callan LLC